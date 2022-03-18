News: Business Breakfast back at Get up to Speed event
By Tom Austen
Get up to Speed with STEM, Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction experience for young people, has announced the return of its annual Business Breakfast networking event.
Taking place from 7:45am at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Wednesday 23rd March, the Business Breakfast is one of the largest STEM networking events in the region and takes place prior to the main Get up to Speed showcase.
This year’s theme for the event will focus on the Digital Skills for Business Leaders and include representatives from some of the region’s top digital companies including keynote speaker, David Richards MBE, the Chairman, President, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, the Sheffield based distributed computing specialists.
John Barber, CEO of event organisers, The Work-wise Foundation, comments: “After having to cancel previous events due to restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic, we are extremely pleased to announce that our annual Business Breakfast will return this year. During the event, we’ll be highlighting the need for business leaders to understand and embrace digital technologies, recognise the benefits this can bring to their business and understand why equipping and recruiting young people with these skills is critical. There will also be the opportunity to hear first-hand case studies from local companies that have embraced the challenge, and also learn what support is out there to help.”
The Get up to Speed Business Breakfast is free to attend for business owners, directors and senior managers working in the region’s STEM sector. Tickets are allocated on a first come first serve basis.
Get up to Speed with STEM will take place following the Business Breakfast from 9:30am to 5pm. An hour-long Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) friendly preview will be held at 8:30am. The free event is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.
Get up to Speed with STEM also gives companies taking part the opportunity to showcase their business, highlight career opportunities and current vacancies and meet with other businesses, whilst helping to address the skills gap in STEM-related industries.
Advertisement
John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation (organiser of the event) said: “We’ve had a fantastic level of support from businesses already this year and, we’re almost sold out of exhibition space! We’re encouraging any companies to get in touch as soon as possible to book a stand, or to become a sponsor, and take part in what is one of the north’s leading interactive science and technology events for young people.”
So far, sponsors of this year’s event include AESSEAL, CBE+, The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers, AMETEK Land, CityFibre, Highlander UK, UK Atomic Energy Authority, ARM, ITM Power, The IET, Forged Solutions, Balfour Beatty, Wessex Archaeology, Withers & Rogers, Hydra Creative, Dragonfly PR and Made in Sheffield.
Currently, there are 80 attractions and exhibitors planned for this year’s event including McLaren Automotive, a British Army Multi Launch Rocket System, a Vulcan XH558 Engine, Fuel Tank & Wing Tips, Virtual Welding and other hands on virtual experiences, The National Emergency Services Museum with a range of historic vehicles and the Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy Engineering through history display.
For the first time, the Get up to Speed live showcase will also be followed by an online event, Get up to Speed The Virtual Experience, where registered attendees can gain exclusive access to a digital platform. Here users can access virtual tours, demonstrations, career stories, inventions, company profiles and interviews, created by some of the UK’s leading STEM businesses.
GUTS website
Images: GUTS
Taking place from 7:45am at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Wednesday 23rd March, the Business Breakfast is one of the largest STEM networking events in the region and takes place prior to the main Get up to Speed showcase.
This year’s theme for the event will focus on the Digital Skills for Business Leaders and include representatives from some of the region’s top digital companies including keynote speaker, David Richards MBE, the Chairman, President, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, the Sheffield based distributed computing specialists.
John Barber, CEO of event organisers, The Work-wise Foundation, comments: “After having to cancel previous events due to restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic, we are extremely pleased to announce that our annual Business Breakfast will return this year. During the event, we’ll be highlighting the need for business leaders to understand and embrace digital technologies, recognise the benefits this can bring to their business and understand why equipping and recruiting young people with these skills is critical. There will also be the opportunity to hear first-hand case studies from local companies that have embraced the challenge, and also learn what support is out there to help.”
The Get up to Speed Business Breakfast is free to attend for business owners, directors and senior managers working in the region’s STEM sector. Tickets are allocated on a first come first serve basis.
Get up to Speed with STEM will take place following the Business Breakfast from 9:30am to 5pm. An hour-long Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) friendly preview will be held at 8:30am. The free event is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.
Get up to Speed with STEM also gives companies taking part the opportunity to showcase their business, highlight career opportunities and current vacancies and meet with other businesses, whilst helping to address the skills gap in STEM-related industries.
Advertisement
John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation (organiser of the event) said: “We’ve had a fantastic level of support from businesses already this year and, we’re almost sold out of exhibition space! We’re encouraging any companies to get in touch as soon as possible to book a stand, or to become a sponsor, and take part in what is one of the north’s leading interactive science and technology events for young people.”
So far, sponsors of this year’s event include AESSEAL, CBE+, The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers, AMETEK Land, CityFibre, Highlander UK, UK Atomic Energy Authority, ARM, ITM Power, The IET, Forged Solutions, Balfour Beatty, Wessex Archaeology, Withers & Rogers, Hydra Creative, Dragonfly PR and Made in Sheffield.
Currently, there are 80 attractions and exhibitors planned for this year’s event including McLaren Automotive, a British Army Multi Launch Rocket System, a Vulcan XH558 Engine, Fuel Tank & Wing Tips, Virtual Welding and other hands on virtual experiences, The National Emergency Services Museum with a range of historic vehicles and the Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy Engineering through history display.
For the first time, the Get up to Speed live showcase will also be followed by an online event, Get up to Speed The Virtual Experience, where registered attendees can gain exclusive access to a digital platform. Here users can access virtual tours, demonstrations, career stories, inventions, company profiles and interviews, created by some of the UK’s leading STEM businesses.
GUTS website
Images: GUTS
0 comments:
Post a Comment