News: £4.4m Rotherham riverside improvement works complete
By Tom Austen
A transformative £4.4m improvement scheme along the Rotherham riverside is now complete, opening up more land for housing developments in the town centre.
Delivered by Esh Construction on behalf of Rotherham Council, the project included the construction of a new access road and a riverside footpath linking Water Lane to the town centre, alongside extensive landscaping and infrastructure upgrades.
Works involved cut and fill operations, deep drainage, invasive weed removal, pavement construction, and the installation of gabion baskets to form a retaining wall feature. The project also included cosmetic repairs to the existing masonry river wall, carried out by rope access-trained personnel.
A key component of the scheme saw complex piling works used to futureproof the riverbank and support the Riverside walkway. Over 250 sheet piles – 127 pairs weighing up to six tonnes each and measuring between 14-18 metres in length – were installed over a five-week period.
These piles formed a new foundation to support the new riverside route behind the existing river wall, designed with a 100-year lifespan to ensure long-term stability and resilience while a capping beams and balustrade were also installed to complete the new riverside route.
Michael Sherrard, Construction Manager at Esh Construction, said: “This project has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase our expertise in complex civil engineering. We’re proud to have successfully completed this transformative scheme, which plays an important part in the wider regeneration of Rotherham town centre.
“The project is a great example of the collaborative partnership we’ve built with Rotherham Council, and we look forward to continuing that relationship through future projects that help shape the town’s future.”
Cllr John Williams, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, added: “We’re delighted to see this infrastructure project completed, opening up a new footpath along the river and wider site that pave the way for future development in Rotherham town centre.
“The scheme has also delivered a brand-new access road alongside significant landscaping and infrastructure improvements.
“As we continue to invest in the future of our town centre, and bring brownfield housing sites forward, works like these are an essential part of the redevelopment. It’s all part of the work we need to build a smarter environment, supporting a brighter future for this corner of town.”
As part of the £31.6m Town Deal programme, government funding is being used to continue the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter. The authority has continued to acquire land in the Sheffield Road area and are set to use a cluster approach "to create a sufficient quantum of development potential to tackle viability."
Additionally, a community garden at Lighthouse Homes was redeveloped thanks to £8,200 of funding which was unlocked through the YOR4Good Fund community grant initiative. The garden’s makeover was part of plans to enhance the quality of life for the Lighthouse Homes residents, and saw Esh’s team, alongside agricultural students from RNN Group revamp the garden area and create a space for residents to grow fruit and vegetables for the facility.
The Rotherham Riverside scheme completion builds on Esh Construction’s delivery of public realm and active travel projects in the region, including Wellgate and Broom Road, Sheffield Road Cycleways, and Maltby Bus Corridor.
ESH Group website
Images: ESH
As part of the £31.6m Town Deal programme, government funding is being used to continue the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter. The authority has continued to acquire land in the Sheffield Road area and are set to use a cluster approach "to create a sufficient quantum of development potential to tackle viability."
Additionally, a community garden at Lighthouse Homes was redeveloped thanks to £8,200 of funding which was unlocked through the YOR4Good Fund community grant initiative. The garden’s makeover was part of plans to enhance the quality of life for the Lighthouse Homes residents, and saw Esh’s team, alongside agricultural students from RNN Group revamp the garden area and create a space for residents to grow fruit and vegetables for the facility.
The Rotherham Riverside scheme completion builds on Esh Construction’s delivery of public realm and active travel projects in the region, including Wellgate and Broom Road, Sheffield Road Cycleways, and Maltby Bus Corridor.
ESH Group website
Images: ESH
