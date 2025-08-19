News: Masterplan updated for Rotherham housing scheme
By Tom Austen
A masterplan has been updated for a proposed housing scheme on a parcel of land in Rotherham where developers have been unable to bring forward a commercial scheme.
Rothbiz reported in October 2024 on rival housebuilders Persimmon Homes and Gleeson Homes, both identifying the site at Aston for development.
The Mansfield Road site was allocated for mixed use in the council's local plan with the authority explaining that around 150 houses could be accomodated here alongside employment uses.
Plans for 155 houses on part of the site were submitted by Persimmon Homes in 2019, with Gleeson submitting a planning application for 111 houses last year for another part of the site.
Rotherham Council has asked for a masterplan for the "comprehensive development of the whole site" which is required to support any planning permission.
Consultants, nineteen47 on behalf of Gleeson Homes, have now submitted a masterplan, which includes planned uses for Gleeson's site, Persimmon's site, and a remaining parcel of land between the existing Mansfield Road Industrial Estate and the A57 Aston Bypass.
Applicants argue that their site is not required for employment use and therefore both this and the parcel to the east can appropriately accommodate new housing development.
Landowners Network Space Ltd has owned the Site for over 30 years and has been unable to deliver employment land development owing to the topography and ground condition relevant to industrial development.
The masterplan shows that the remaining western parcel of land could be used for future housing development, or as a dedicated biodiversity net gain site featuring enhanced landscape planting.
The application concludes that the update "demonstrates how residential development can be comprehensively delivered within the Application Site as part of a cohesive masterplan alongside residential development to the east, and alternative forms of development on the remainder of the allocation to the west.
"Two illustrative masterplans have been provided, which illustrate potential future uses for the remaining allocation land to the west. It has been demonstrated that these future uses could be integrated cohesively with the Application Site and will be able to function as a well connected and considered final development."
Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Council has already objected to the plans.
Gleeson website
Persimmon website
Images: Gleeson / nineteen47 / niemen
Advertisement
