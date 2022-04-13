News: Contractor selected for new £4.6m Rotherham business centre
By Tom Austen
A contractor has been selected by Rotherham Council for a new multimillion pound business centre in the north of the borough.
Rothbiz reported last year that plans were progressing for a second phase for Century Business Centre which aims to provide purpose built facilities to support micro and startup businesses.
The plans were approved last month and grant funding has been secured via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) - £4.6m from the Getting Building Funding/Gainshare pots.
Esh Construction Ltd, has been named as the supplier securing the contract for the works. The total value of contract is £3,986,937.21.
Previous work for Rotherham Council carried out by Esh includes the Broom Hayes housing development and the new roundabout at Greasbrough.
Phase One of Century Business Centre, opened in 2000 and owned and managed by Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO), the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, was originally developed to help local people in the Manvers area of the Dearne Valley to set up their own businesses following the decline of traditional industries.
Advertisement
Detailed plans show that the authority is set to build 27,500 sq ft of employment space on brownfield land at Dearne Lane. "Manvers Incubation Hub" is set to include 20 workshops, 16 office units and two laboratories.
The new facility is set to offer high quality office accommodation and workshop spaces to help businesses grow, whilst being managed by a singular support team.
Funding documents explain: "This phase will create around 15,000 sq ft of new floor space for office and clean manufacturing “move on” space within B1 use class. This high quality, publicly owned and operated employment space will be made available to business within the local area, as well as to the wider Borough and City Region.
"Building on the first phase of the Century Business Park this project will allow current occupants and other businesses to move to larger premises as their business grows, alongside providing additional managed space suitable for new businesses as the Council looks to assist the economic recovery caused by the Covid pandemic."
The project is set to support 75 new jobs.
RiDO Business Centres website
Images: Harris Partnership
Rothbiz reported last year that plans were progressing for a second phase for Century Business Centre which aims to provide purpose built facilities to support micro and startup businesses.
The plans were approved last month and grant funding has been secured via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) - £4.6m from the Getting Building Funding/Gainshare pots.
Esh Construction Ltd, has been named as the supplier securing the contract for the works. The total value of contract is £3,986,937.21.
Previous work for Rotherham Council carried out by Esh includes the Broom Hayes housing development and the new roundabout at Greasbrough.
Phase One of Century Business Centre, opened in 2000 and owned and managed by Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO), the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, was originally developed to help local people in the Manvers area of the Dearne Valley to set up their own businesses following the decline of traditional industries.
Advertisement
Detailed plans show that the authority is set to build 27,500 sq ft of employment space on brownfield land at Dearne Lane. "Manvers Incubation Hub" is set to include 20 workshops, 16 office units and two laboratories.
The new facility is set to offer high quality office accommodation and workshop spaces to help businesses grow, whilst being managed by a singular support team.
Funding documents explain: "This phase will create around 15,000 sq ft of new floor space for office and clean manufacturing “move on” space within B1 use class. This high quality, publicly owned and operated employment space will be made available to business within the local area, as well as to the wider Borough and City Region.
"Building on the first phase of the Century Business Park this project will allow current occupants and other businesses to move to larger premises as their business grows, alongside providing additional managed space suitable for new businesses as the Council looks to assist the economic recovery caused by the Covid pandemic."
The project is set to support 75 new jobs.
RiDO Business Centres website
Images: Harris Partnership
0 comments:
Post a Comment