News: Economic impact of Women's Euro 2022 assessed
By Tom Austen
The biggest women’s European sport event in history is heading to Rotherham next month and a new report has highlighted what the borough can expect in terms of economic impact.
The tournament kicks off in July and Rotherham is hosting four games, including a quarter final, at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
For each match that Rotherham hosts, the town centre will be taken over by a festival of dance, movement, music, and food.
The report, produced by EY for The FA and UEFA, indicates the tournament is expected to deliver £54 million in economic activity to the nine Host Cities of, Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh.
The Host Cities are expecting 96,000 international visitors from 95 territories and there will be engagement from fans from all over the world as the international broadcast audience could reach over 250 million across more than 195 territories. Host cities will also see a positive socio-economic impact thanks to over 5,500 people taking part in the tournament volunteering and legacy programme.
The report reveals ticket sales for the tournament are on track to double the attendance of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 in the Netherlands that welcomed just over 240,000 fans. 51% of football fans plan to watch the games that will take place up and down the country across nine English cities in 10 stadiums.
Footballing powerhouses France and Italy will lock horns at AESSEAL New York Stadium on 10th July 2022, with Les Blues taking on Belgium here four days later, before Group D is wrapped up with a tie between Iceland and France on July 18. Tickets remain on sale.
Saturday 23 July will see Rotherham host a prestigious Quarter-Final.
Advertisement
Providing a platform for greater participation in the game and community engagement, the tournament also represents a huge opportunity to drive a further step change in women’s football in England. It aims to leave a lasting legacy by inspiring the next generation of players and fans, providing opportunities for more than 500,000 women and girls to participate and engage with football through focused efforts of legacy groups within each of the Host Cities, with many more additional opportunities nationally.
An arts and heritage programme will also run alongside the tournament including "Grass Roots to Glory – “Our Story So Far"" which has recently opened at Clifton Park Museum.
Baroness Sue Campbell, EURO 2022 Board Member and Director of Women’s Football, The FA, said: “With less than 50 days to go until the Tournament gets underway, this report highlights what we can achieve with a continued focus on capitalising on the opportunities offered by UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 and importantly how we can measure our success.
Our aim is twofold: to deliver a record-breaking tournament and to leave a tangible legacy to grow the women’s game. By inspiring fans at home and abroad, and by committing to provide playing opportunities to girls in every school and club across the country, I am confident we can deliver on both aims.”
UEFA’s chief of women’s football Nadine Kessler said, “This pre-tournament report proves that the impact won’t stop with the final whistle at Wembley. UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 has a unique chance to be a catalyst for change locally, nationally, across Europe and beyond. The tournament and our collective ambition will positively impact local economies and tourism, people and communities and the global visibility of the women’s game, whilst providing valuable inspiration for the future.”
UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 website
Images: UEFA
The tournament kicks off in July and Rotherham is hosting four games, including a quarter final, at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
For each match that Rotherham hosts, the town centre will be taken over by a festival of dance, movement, music, and food.
The report, produced by EY for The FA and UEFA, indicates the tournament is expected to deliver £54 million in economic activity to the nine Host Cities of, Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh.
The Host Cities are expecting 96,000 international visitors from 95 territories and there will be engagement from fans from all over the world as the international broadcast audience could reach over 250 million across more than 195 territories. Host cities will also see a positive socio-economic impact thanks to over 5,500 people taking part in the tournament volunteering and legacy programme.
The report reveals ticket sales for the tournament are on track to double the attendance of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 in the Netherlands that welcomed just over 240,000 fans. 51% of football fans plan to watch the games that will take place up and down the country across nine English cities in 10 stadiums.
Footballing powerhouses France and Italy will lock horns at AESSEAL New York Stadium on 10th July 2022, with Les Blues taking on Belgium here four days later, before Group D is wrapped up with a tie between Iceland and France on July 18. Tickets remain on sale.
Saturday 23 July will see Rotherham host a prestigious Quarter-Final.
Advertisement
Providing a platform for greater participation in the game and community engagement, the tournament also represents a huge opportunity to drive a further step change in women’s football in England. It aims to leave a lasting legacy by inspiring the next generation of players and fans, providing opportunities for more than 500,000 women and girls to participate and engage with football through focused efforts of legacy groups within each of the Host Cities, with many more additional opportunities nationally.
An arts and heritage programme will also run alongside the tournament including "Grass Roots to Glory – “Our Story So Far"" which has recently opened at Clifton Park Museum.
Baroness Sue Campbell, EURO 2022 Board Member and Director of Women’s Football, The FA, said: “With less than 50 days to go until the Tournament gets underway, this report highlights what we can achieve with a continued focus on capitalising on the opportunities offered by UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 and importantly how we can measure our success.
Our aim is twofold: to deliver a record-breaking tournament and to leave a tangible legacy to grow the women’s game. By inspiring fans at home and abroad, and by committing to provide playing opportunities to girls in every school and club across the country, I am confident we can deliver on both aims.”
UEFA’s chief of women’s football Nadine Kessler said, “This pre-tournament report proves that the impact won’t stop with the final whistle at Wembley. UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 has a unique chance to be a catalyst for change locally, nationally, across Europe and beyond. The tournament and our collective ambition will positively impact local economies and tourism, people and communities and the global visibility of the women’s game, whilst providing valuable inspiration for the future.”
UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 website
Images: UEFA
1 comments:
How embarrassing it is for the town, international visitors,heading to Rotherham town centre,to be faced with virtually no quality bars or restraunts,no shops,no town centre hotels,well done Rotherham council!Can't help but wonder why Rotherham was chosen as a venue,only thing going for it is New York stadium,and team line out of here!
Post a Comment