News: Celebrating National Manufacturing Day in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
As part of the inaugural National Manufacturing Day, Mike Maddock, Vice Chair of the Make UK Yorkshire & Humber regional board, represented the organisation when South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard visited the McLaren Automotive Ltd team at their Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) facility in Rotherham.
National Manufacturing Day on July 7 was organised by manufacturing trade body Make UK to get manufacturers to show the reality of modern manufacturing careers, looking to engage with students, parents, teachers, community leaders and local residents.
On the same day a report ‘Manufacturing: State of the Industry, the Potential for Growth’ was released which suggests that UK manufacturers have ambitions to grow their business and increase employment over the next five years.
McLaren showcased its new Artura – a high-performance hybrid supercar is the first of McLaren’s road cars to feature a carbon fibre chassis developed in the region.
McLaren’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar is the first model to be built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), uniquely optimised for HPH powertrains and built in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Rotherham.
The £50m MCTC was opened on the AMP in Rotherham in 2018.
Mike Maddock, who is also the Managing Director and co-owner of AMP-based PES Performance Ltd, said: "It was an honour to represent Make UK on this important day for UK manufacturing, and to help host the visit of the new regional mayor.
“Its great to see what McLaren are doing here, both in terms of onshoring the type of work previously undertaken overseas and also by helping increase the experience and expertise of manufacturing within UK plc.”
Also on the day, The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) ran free tours in some of its most impressive buildings including the Factory of the Future and the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham and Factory 2050 in Sheffield - so people could see firsthand the difference it is making to manufacturing and the surrounding local communities through its innovation and research.
Images: Make UK
