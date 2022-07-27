News: Working Win programme extended
By Tom Austen
The groundbreaking Working Win programme that helps people in South Yorkshire to find and stay in work has been extended until March 2023, providing welcome news to local people and employers.
Delivered by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, in partnership with the DWP, NHS England and South Yorkshire Housing Association, Working Win provides support for people who have a health condition and are unemployed, off sick or in work but struggling.
Over the past four years, more than 5,000 people have been supported, with 2,424 returning to work or finding work, with thanks to the programme, which is completely free to participants. The extension to the scheme means more South Yorkshire people can be supported thanks to the funding boost from the Government’s Work and Health Unit.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard explains: “It is really important that here in South Yorkshire we do everything we can to help people to stay in or to find work. Working Win has had a dramatic impact on so many people’s lives, as well as on local businesses and the wider economy. It is part of our Renewal Action Plan which aims to support jobs and businesses to recover from the impact of the Pandemic.”
Niall O’Reilly, Head of Work and Wellbeing at South Yorkshire Housing Association said: “Fifteen million days of work are lost each year to stress, anxiety and depression. This causes businesses to lose productivity and staff to experience reduced quality of life and damage to their career prospects. Working Win can help equip people with the tools they need to cope much better, building their resilience and return to the workplace, for the benefit of themselves and their employers.”
He adds: “Working Win is entirely free, it’s voluntary and participants can opt in or out of the support at any point.”
As well as providing practical support to improve wellbeing and enable people to thrive in work, Working Win gives participants access to free Westfield Health and Vitality at Work wellbeing packages. This includes a 24-hour advice and information line and a 24/7 GP telephone line, plus expert support with employment, housing and finance, income and debt advice.
Working Win participant, Mark, said: “Within a week of being on Working Win, my whole life changed. I recognised the strengths I had and was able to start back at work part time. Within a few weeks I was offered full time work, which I accepted and have now been offered a promotion. I learned to quash the depressive thoughts that were holding me back and to focus on my own value and self-worth. I feel like I’m back now and able to contribute to society.”
South Yorkshire employers are encouraged to let employees know about Working Win if they feel it may help, either by sharing an e-leaflet or inviting someone from the team to give a short presentation to staff.
Working Win website
Images: SYMCA
