News: Expansion continues at Mattress Online
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham-based online retailer Mattress Online is continuing its ambitious clicks and mortar expansion.
Late last year, Mattress Online revealed plans to acquire and roll out ten physical stores over the next five years blending its excellent customer experience and quick turnaround times with a traditional in-store experience.
The Skipton Bed & Sofa Centre was acquired earlier this year and the premises of Sheffield bed outlet, Eades & Co formerly Discount Beds, has been added to its portfolio.
This has been backed up by additional investment in extra warehouse space increasing the Aldwarke-based company’s footprint to approximately 135,000 sq ft.
The plan is to blend
the best of online retail with a physical, in-store experience. Last year, Mattress Online processed 128,500 orders from 3.1 million web visitors.
Steve Adams, Chief Executive Officer at Mattress Online, said: “It is really exciting to be launching our very first branded store here in South Yorkshire, increasing our footprint as a business and creating new jobs locally.
“This omnichannel approach blends our product selection, high level of service and seamless delivery model with a personalised face-to-face service, strengthening our brand in the north of England.
“As customer needs and behaviours change, companies need to be able to change with them and as a fast-growing tech-driven company, we are always looking to innovate and try new approaches."
Mattress Online has recently added roles across its digital and commercial operations taking its headcount to almost 80. New hires include Martin Adams as Chief Innovation Officer.
Martin officially joins his brother Steve to help drive an innovative, tech-focused future growth strategy. “Mattress Online has experienced rapid growth over the past two years and I am thrilled to take on this key role and build on the wealth of experience already in evidence,” said Martin. "These are exciting times when both technology and consumer experience are starting to change in terms of an evolving digital-first experience and augmentation with offline. “Having been on the Mattress Online journey alongside Steve since the early days, I am confident that the expertise and experience I bring will bolster the strategic role I'm embarking on and cement us as innovators and leaders in our industry." Steve added: “Martin has been instrumental in Mattress Online’s evolution and to bring him on board officially is great news for the business and customers. “As part of his new role, Martin will remain tech-focused, but he will be continually looking at ways we stay ahead of the curve when it comes to our customer offering as well as planning how we innovate and stay futureproof across all areas of the business”. During the pandemic, Mattress Online saw turnover leap to £37.5m fuelled by stay-at-home spending on DIY and homeware.
