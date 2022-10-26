News: AESSEAL's charitable fund grows to £2.3m
By Tom Austen
The multi award winning Rotherham manufacturer, AESSEAL has created a new £500,000 AESSEAL Lieutenancy Fund, which will be administered by the South Yorkshire Community Foundation (SYCF).
The new fund adds to the £1.8m already committed by AESSEAL plc to support charities in South Yorkshire, bringing the company’s support for the Foundation to £2.3m.
The company, which has its global headquarters at Templeborough, says that during the pandemic it was able to target support to local charities who were in great need, based upon feedback from the unique network of local Deputy Lieutenants, who assist the region’s Lord-Lieutenant in representing His Majesty the King.
Chris Rea, the Managing Director of AESSEAL plc said: “The purpose of the Fund is to reach into the community and support local organisations that do not have a national voice and many of which are run by a large number of unpaid volunteers. Deputy Lieutenants, who are all also volunteers, often have in-depth knowledge of local needs that would otherwise go unnoticed.”
AESSEAL plc established charitable funds at SYCF in 2010 and this is the third charitable fund administered by SYCF on behalf of AESSEAL plc. The other two are the AESSEAL Charitable Trust Grassroots Endowment Fund for South Yorkshire, valued at approximately £1.1m, and the AESSEAL Charitable Trust Community First Fund for South Yorkshire, valued at approximately £721,000.
Chris Rea said: “Modern business exists to serve all of the stakeholders and that includes supporting those in need in the communities that we rely on for our current and future workforce.”
AESSEAL designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Images: AESSEAL
