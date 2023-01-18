News: Rotherham-based entrepreneur to revolutionise visual communication
By Tom Austen
A former headteacher who spent more than 26 years in education has turned her passion for visual communication into a successful business venture.
Rotherham-based Visual Futures was founded by entrepreneur and PhD student Liz Churton after she spotted a gap in the market to use her skills and expertise to help companies to better communicate with their audiences using a visual representation of their product or service.
Working with a range of businesses spanning a myriad of sectors, the business allows clients to combine words with pictures that can then be used in presentations, pitch documents, and sales and marketing literature. As well as for use in business strategy documents, customer workshops, and even training sessions.
Established in September 2022, with the help of funding from UKSE – a business that invests in steel areas across the UK – just two months after its launch, Liz enlisted the help of freelance animator Tasha Poland to help her cater for the increasing demand for her services.
The business also hopes to expand and employ more scribers in the near future to keep up with growing demand, and to accommodate more clients from across the region and further afield.
Commenting on the success of the business to date, Liz, who also works as an educator with Affinity – a local community interest company that believes every care experienced young person deserves equality of opportunity and is also studying for her PhD in visual communication, said: “I’m delighted that the concept of using visual means to help businesses better communicate with their audiences has been so well received.
“It is important to remember that 90% of information transmitted to the brain is visual, and images are processed 60,000X faster in the brain than text.
“After spending a lot of my time meeting with business owners in the region, I have learnt a great deal about the need for communication support within the community.
“I am excited to embark on this new career journey and show people that gone are the days of presentations led by dialogue.
“The funding from UKSE was essential for establishing our logo, name and website. In the future I aim to use the rest of the funding for publicity and joining the Rotherham Pioneers Group.”
Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “Visual Futures offers something completely unique to the region, thanks to the hard work and expertise of Liz, the company has hit the ground running.
“We are delighted to have helped her with the funding that has allowed her that head start, and we wish her the best of luck moving forward.”
