News: £3.6m grant for Rotherham cycle scheme





Funding is being sought via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) for improvements on Wellgate, Broom Road and Broom Valley Road to provide better conditions for cyclists, and pedestrians, travelling between the south east of the town and central Rotherham (including its onward rail and bus services).



This week, the SYMCA board approved a grant of £3.6m from various government pots to fund 660 metres of unidirectional cycleways on Wellgate and Broom Road. The rationale for the scheme is to encourage a mode shift away from private car use and to enable cycling in an area identified as a priority in the Rotherham Cycling Strategy. The work on Broom Valley Road does not yet have funding.







The consultation showed new one-way cycle tracks on each side of Wellgate between Hollowgate and Clifton Roundabout and some parking spaces and a redundant loading bay would be removed.



Clifton Roundabout, along with its approaches, will be narrowed to a single lane to control vehicle speeds, provide space for cycle tracks, separate from traffic and pedestrians, all the way around, and improve the refuge areas for pedestrians and cyclists crossing each arm of the roundabout.



The proposals mean that the current bus lane on Broom Road would end before the roundabout where two lanes will merge into one (at around Broom Terrace), with the cycle track alongside. The existing westbound bus lane will be kept, and goods vehicles will be newly allowed to use the bus lane.



A report to the SYMCA board states: "There are disbenefits to car users specifically at the Clifton Roundabout caused by increased congestion due to reduced carriageway available for general traffic. Modelling has been undertaken to consider the potential impact, which was a requirement of the outline business case (OBC) approval. It has been concluded that additional journey time (a mean delay of 17.3 seconds to a driver’s overall journey time) and increased vehicle operating costs (PV of these over 60 years = £0.679m) will be imposed on the road users, as well as environmental costs on adjacent residents.



"It is noted that the impacts are expected and part of the Strategic approach and policy decision to enhance opportunities for cycling, and that the bus priority improvements on the A631 corridor proposed under Transforming Cities is expected to bring about a modal shift from car to bus, which may have impact on demand at this point. It is also noted that the forecast uplift in cycling will have a negligible, although positive impact on network performance."



The benefit–cost ratio (BCR), which assesses a project's value for money, was deemed as being "poor even if highway disbenefits are ignored" but the grant was approved as: "arguably (with evidence), some “sticks” as well as “carrots” are necessary to encourage more active travel."



In addition £2.3m has been set aside from Transforming Cities Fund Programme for the A631 Rotherham to Maltby bus corridor and more cycleways are proposed for the Broom area using another £1.5m from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS).







Opponents had called for the use of cycleways through Herringthorpe playing fields instead of on the highway.



Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "The Council has been keen over the last few years, where Government funding has come along, to create safe spaces for cyclists, particularly in and around the town centre. This Council has wanted to embrace those opportunities, and this was the case for Broom Road. The Council did understand residents’ viewpoints and they have purposefully sought to take onboard the views of all residents as the work has been undertaken."



Meanwhile, a scheme to connect the cycle route created through Templeborough to the town centre is under review.



Phase three of the scheme went out for consultation last year and included new traffic management measures to deter people driving through the town centre.



An update to the council states that "scheme design was revised following feedback from the public consultation. The revised approach has been discussed with Active Travel England (ATE), the recently introduced advisory body for active travel, and received positive endorsement. The Council is engaging local residents and businesses on the revised proposals in late 2022 with a view to submitting a revised scheme to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) in early 2023 for completion in early 2024."



A council cycle scheme in Rotherham has been granted £3.6m even though it is expected to make queues longer at a roundabout on the edge of the town centre, and has a poor benefit–cost ratio.