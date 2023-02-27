News: Parkgate Shopping put up for sale





Described as the UK’s second largest retail park, the site comprises a total of 577,837 sq ft of unrestricted retail accommodation in 45 units and occupies a site of 37.5 acres.



Back in 2015, BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO) acquired the park in a transaction worth around £175m. BMO itself was sold in 2021 and rebranded into Columbia Threadneedle Investments.



Experts in out of town retail property investments, Staunton Whiteman, has now been instructed to sell Parkgate Shopping.



The client is seeking offers in excess of £80m for the freehold interest in the property with the agents stating: "A purchase at this level will show a net initial yield of 8.50%, after allowing for purchaser’s costs of 6.8%. This equates to a capital value of just £197 per sq ft."



The site brings in some £7.267m each year which equates to £17.92 per sq ft overall.



Sale documents show that, even with the impact of COVID, Parkgate attracted 10.123 million shopper visits in In 2021 and benefits from a catchment population of 438,954 within a 20 minutes drive and captures 31.9% of all retail spend within it.



Advertisement

The park is listed as being 97% let. Recent deals include Poundland expanding into the former Marks & Spencer unit, Popeyes taking over from KFC, a new letting for Wren Kitchens and the Frasers Group developing plans to take on the large vacant unit that was previously used as an outlet for JD Sports Fashion plc's outdoor brands - Millets and Blacks.



A number of current occupiers have also been able to secure "regears" to vary aspects of a lease following the COVID pandemic.



In 1987, Parkgate Retail World opened as part of the regeneration of large areas of reclaimed land formerly occupied by the Park Gate Iron and Steel Co.



The Hercules Unit Trust (HUT), which was advised by British Land and managed by Schroders, acquired Parkgate in a £260m deal from developers, the Stadium Group in 2005, representing an equivalent yield of 5.25%. As part of the same transaction, Stadium acquired Newport Retail Park from Hercules for £60m.



In 2014, British Land agreed to purchase £41m of additional units in Hercules, taking British Land's share to 54.2%, which meant that the trust would become a subsidiary of British Land.



Parkgate Shopping website



Images: Staunton Whiteman Described as the UK’s second largest retail park, the site comprises a total of 577,837 sq ft of unrestricted retail accommodation in 45 units and occupies a site of 37.5 acres.Back in 2015, BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO) acquired the park in a transaction worth around £175m. BMO itself was sold in 2021 and rebranded into Columbia Threadneedle Investments.Experts in out of town retail property investments, Staunton Whiteman, has now been instructed to sell Parkgate Shopping.The client is seeking offers in excess of £80m for the freehold interest in the property with the agents stating: "A purchase at this level will show a net initial yield of 8.50%, after allowing for purchaser’s costs of 6.8%. This equates to a capital value of just £197 per sq ft."The site brings in some £7.267m each year which equates to £17.92 per sq ft overall.Sale documents show that, even with the impact of COVID, Parkgate attracted 10.123 million shopper visits in In 2021 and benefits from a catchment population of 438,954 within a 20 minutes drive and captures 31.9% of all retail spend within it.The park is listed as being 97% let. Recent deals include Poundland expanding into the former Marks & Spencer unit, Popeyes taking over from KFC, a new letting for Wren Kitchens and the Frasers Group developing plans to take on the large vacant unit that was previously used as an outlet for JD Sports Fashion plc's outdoor brands - Millets and Blacks.A number of current occupiers have also been able to secure "regears" to vary aspects of a lease following the COVID pandemic.In 1987, Parkgate Retail World opened as part of the regeneration of large areas of reclaimed land formerly occupied by the Park Gate Iron and Steel Co.The Hercules Unit Trust (HUT), which was advised by British Land and managed by Schroders, acquired Parkgate in a £260m deal from developers, the Stadium Group in 2005, representing an equivalent yield of 5.25%. As part of the same transaction, Stadium acquired Newport Retail Park from Hercules for £60m.In 2014, British Land agreed to purchase £41m of additional units in Hercules, taking British Land's share to 54.2%, which meant that the trust would become a subsidiary of British Land.

Parkgate Shopping Park in Rotherham has been put up for sale by its owners. Its guide price is just half of the price paid to acquire it seven years ago.