News: New housing options adding to the mix at Waverley





Over the next four months, Sky-House Co will be offering 22 properties for rent as part of the second phase of its Waverley development.



The Sheffield company has recently submitted plans for its latest scheme that will comprise a mixture of two to four-bedroom houses and apartments designed by CODA Architecture. Close to the Olive Lane part of the site, the units will again be a re-imagining of Victorian terraced homes for modern day living, providing well-designed energy-efficient homes with roof gardens, all of which will have a rating of EPC B+ or above and EV charging points.



106 properties are planned for land off Mitchell Way.



A major move by Sky-House Co into the growing PRS for families market comes as part of the company’s funding partnership with St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership, which is seeking to make both a social and economic impact within the South Yorkshire region.



David Cross, co founder and director at Sky-House Co, said: "Our aim is to be very much recognised as a PRS house builder alongside our already extremely successful private sales market.



“Although the PRS sector might be most firmly identified with the apartment market in many people’s minds, the reality is that there is a massive demand for family homes too, especially as people who are being squeezed by the cost of living crisis find it hard to become established on the property ladder.



“These new Sky-House properties aim to meet that demand and will give renters the assurance of the highest quality at every level of construction as well as the comfort of knowing they are renting a home that exceeds all the demands of the contemporary eco-friendly family.



“We are launching at Waverley but will be offering a selection of properties for rent at our Oughtibridge Mill site too.”



Also in the Olive Lane area, Forge New Homes has submitted plans for a 32 home development.



The Sheffield company is a partnership between five leading housing providers – Great Places Housing Group, Yorkshire Housing, Together Housing, South Yorkshire Housing and the Guinness Partnership. Profits from private sector developments are shared by partners and reinvested in providing new affordable housing and supporting local communities.



Designed by Fuse Architects, the plans show 32 high density, two and three bed family homes again in a back-to-back style. The scheme is promoting a "green community street" through the centre of the development and so a 52 space car park is planned for the corner of the site.



The plans state: "The project brief is for the development of a high density new build residential scheme at Olive Lane, Waverley, with a different approach to the design taken by the more traditional volume housebuilders. The scheme's design will provide high quality residential accommodation with individual gardens, parking spaces with electrical charging points as well as landscaped communal areas / footways."



Sky-House Co website

Forge New Homes website



