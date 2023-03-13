News: Recruitment underway at new Rotherham hotel
By Tom Austen
Recruitment is underway at a new 150 bedroom hotel being built in Rotherham that is due to open in June 2023.
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
Leading independent hotel management company, RBH Hospitality Management, has been appointed by Stapleford Ventures Ltd to operate the new Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield.
The firm is now recruiting for a range of hospitality roles which currently include Assistant Restaurant Manager, Restaurant Shift Leader, Sous Chef, Night Manager and Front Office Shift Leader. More information can be found on the management company's website.
The new-build property will include a brasserie restaurant (the Aspen Restaurant & Bar), as well as a fitness centre and meeting facilities. It will occupy a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, and will provide an important community asset for use by residents, and businesses at the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Advertisement
Already in place are Louise O'Reilly as General Manager, Joanne Cocking as Deputy General Manager and Megan Coakley as Director of Sales.
Louise said: “I am excited to open the first Marriott-branded hotel in Sheffield. The operational strategy is crucial for a successful launch, and we will be running a dedicated recruitment campaign to find the right team of talented and passionate hospitality professionals, which will offer 38 full-time jobs in the local market. Given our proximity to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), which is located right across the road, this appointment also offers many opportunities for me to collaborate with local businesses.”
David Hart, RBH’s CEO added: “Louise’s appointment is a key milestone in the opening journey. She is the perfect strategic fit for this property and has already started the process of developing a fantastic local team. We are delighted to be expanding the RBH portfolio with a quality branded hotel into the city of Sheffield. Under Louise’s experienced hand, the hotel will play an active part in promoting Sheffield as a tourist and business destination.”
Construction has been swift with RTS Construction working on site.
Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield website
Images: RBH Hospitality Management / Facebook
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
Leading independent hotel management company, RBH Hospitality Management, has been appointed by Stapleford Ventures Ltd to operate the new Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield.
The firm is now recruiting for a range of hospitality roles which currently include Assistant Restaurant Manager, Restaurant Shift Leader, Sous Chef, Night Manager and Front Office Shift Leader. More information can be found on the management company's website.
The new-build property will include a brasserie restaurant (the Aspen Restaurant & Bar), as well as a fitness centre and meeting facilities. It will occupy a prominent position at the entrance roundabout to the Waverley development, and will provide an important community asset for use by residents, and businesses at the adjacent Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Advertisement
Already in place are Louise O'Reilly as General Manager, Joanne Cocking as Deputy General Manager and Megan Coakley as Director of Sales.
Louise said: “I am excited to open the first Marriott-branded hotel in Sheffield. The operational strategy is crucial for a successful launch, and we will be running a dedicated recruitment campaign to find the right team of talented and passionate hospitality professionals, which will offer 38 full-time jobs in the local market. Given our proximity to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), which is located right across the road, this appointment also offers many opportunities for me to collaborate with local businesses.”
David Hart, RBH’s CEO added: “Louise’s appointment is a key milestone in the opening journey. She is the perfect strategic fit for this property and has already started the process of developing a fantastic local team. We are delighted to be expanding the RBH portfolio with a quality branded hotel into the city of Sheffield. Under Louise’s experienced hand, the hotel will play an active part in promoting Sheffield as a tourist and business destination.”
Construction has been swift with RTS Construction working on site.
Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield website
Images: RBH Hospitality Management / Facebook
2 comments:
So it's being built in Sheffield then?
A condition of planning should have been that it had to be called Marriott Rotherham, or at the very least Marriott Rotherham/Sheffield.
Things that are in Rotherham should named as being in Rotherham.
Post a Comment