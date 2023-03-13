News: Historic role for Dame Julie





Commissioners are appointed by the Secretary of State for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for their skill or professional standing in one or more areas of expertise.



Dame Julie has been appointed for a four-year term until January 2027.



Dame Julie Kenny is a successful South Yorkshire-based entrepreneur. Following the sale in 2016 of award-winning Rotherham manufacturing firm, Pyronix Limited, which she built from start-up in 1986, Julie continues her involvement in serving business and local communities.



Founding Chair of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust which is committed to securing a sustainable future for the largest restoration project in the country. A true Levelling Up project in the North. Julie also Chairs Robson Handling Technology Limited, a NED of AES Engineering, Chair of Maltby Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust Chair of RISC and Joint Chair of SRGP, two national committees dealing with Security, Resilience and Growth for the Defence, Security and Tech UK Sector.



Julie served as an Intervention Commissioner with Rotherham Council between 2015 and 2018.



Julie was honoured in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2019 with a Damehood for her work with heritage. Julie’s CBE in 2002 and Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in 2005 were conferred in recognition of her contribution to business in the region. Julie was awarded Freewoman of Rotherham in 2020.



Images: WWPT Sir Laurie Magnus, Chair Historic England, said: "I am delighted to welcome Dame Julie as a Commissioner. Historic England will benefit greatly from her extensive expertise, not least in heritage restoration, as we champion the power and potential of our country's rich heritage to help improve civic pride, prosperity, wellbeing and opportunity. My fellow Commissioners and I much look forward to working with her."

Dame Julie Kenny has been appointed as new Commissioner of Historic England.Historic England is the Government's expert advisor on England's heritage and the body has a statutory role in the planning system.As the governing board, the Commission has direct responsibility for the work of Historic England and also has overall responsibility for the National Heritage Collection, which is managed by the English Heritage Trust on its behalf.