News: 9,999 capacity events plan for Rotherham green belt site

A plot of greenbelt land where developers were turned down planning permission for housing could be used for a number of near 10,000 capacity outdoor events, if a newly submitted licensing application is approved.



Pocket Sports Bar Limited, which operates in Worksop and Mexborough, has applied for a new licence to provide a range of activities on land known as The Pitches, including live music and the sale of alcohol.



Newett Homes proposed a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on the land close to The Stag. Revised down to 116 dwellings, the council's planning board voted to refuse the plans - going against a recommendation by its officers.



Following a subsequent appeal, a planning inspector ruled that the site provides a "visual amenity role for the local community and area" and said that houses should not be built there. The land has since been placed on Rotherham Council's register of Assets of Community Value.



The nine acre site on Wickersley Road has previously been used for football, cricket, hockey, tennis and bowls but it has been vacant for over five years. However, the club house remains on the site, complete with alcohol licence.



Applicants say that: "The current licence would remain in force, likely to be subject to variation for plans and area" and have now applied for a licence to cover the whole site.



The application seeks to provide the following licensable activities, all of which will be provided outdoors in the open space:



- Performance of plays

- Exhibition of films

- Live music

- Recorded Music

- Performance of Dance

- Anything of a similar description to 3, 4, and 5 above

- The sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, that is the open space



The hours sought in the application are between 12 noon and 10pm every day of the week, closing at 11pm.



The application form adds: "This would be for a bespoke premises licence that allowed a number of events a year. For 2023 - 1 - 2, for 2024 - 1-3, from 2025 onward - no more than 6 events a year."



Applicants say that the capacity for the events would be no more than 9,999, adding that the site itself is 40,000 sq. m. (430,500 sq. ft.), "which without infrastructure could hold up to 100,000 people. (2.5 persons per sqm = 100,000). The planned capacity limit is roughly 10% of what the site could hold without infrastructure."



Pocket Sports Bar Limited, which already has its registered address at The Pitches, shares a director - Peter Eyre - with Pitches Developments Ltd, the firm involved in the housing scheme.



Representations to the application must be received by Rotherham Council no later than July 3 2023.



Images: Google Maps