News: NatWest confirm closure of another Rotherham branch





The group, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), was until last year majority-owned by the government - a throwback to the £45bn bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.



Since then, and with customers choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile, NatWest has closed its branches on Corporation Street in the town centre and in Dinnington, which now has no major High Street bank.



The latest announcement is for the closure of NatWest's Wickersley branch.



A statement from NatWest said: "With the ease of mobile and online banking fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open. So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.



"We completely understand that online banking isn’t right for everyone. Sometimes you want to chat things through with someone. We promise that you’ll still be able to talk to one of our team either on the phone, by video or in one of our other branches."



NatWest said that the Bawtry Road branch saw counter transactions for personal customers decrease by 62% comparing January 2019 and January 2023. In 2022, 62% of personal customers using the branch also chose to use Online Banking or a mobile app.



NatWest added that the branch was used by six personal customers and 182 business customers on a regular basis in 2022.



The Wickersley branch is closing on October 17 2023.



The closure will leave just the town centre branch on Effingham Street. Other nearby branches are in Mexborough, Doncaster, and Crystal Peaks, Attercliffe and the city centre in Sheffield. Post Offices are also able to process some banking transactions.



NatWest will be left with just one branch in the whole of the borough after the group announced the closure of another Rotherham bank - scheduled for later this year.