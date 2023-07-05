News: £8.9m for Wath and what it'll be spent on
By Tom Austen
Further details of a near £9m regeneration project for a town centre in Rotherham are set to be agreed.
In March, the government announced that Rotherham will receive £20m for regeneration in The Budget for Wath and Dinnington. It comes after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.
The initial Wath bid involved the existing library being demolished and replaced with "a mixed-use building with a greater offer to include; library and exhibition space, sensory provision, collaboration space, café and commercial units. The public realm around the building will also be improved including new ‘play on the way’ equipment."
The funding for the Wath part of the bid is set to be discussed by Rotherham Council's cabinet next week.
£19,990,111.00 is being awarded for the "Principal Areas of Growth" bid and cabinet is being asked to allocate £8,940,564 to the Wath project.
The cabinet report states: "Both schemes focus on high quality place making to restore the cultural heart of the town centres, increase footfall, boost the local economies and restore a sense of pride amongst communities."
The proposed scheme for Wath will include:
- the demolition of the existing library
- the creation of a brand-new library to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility, including some commercial space
- design to open up connectivity between Biscay Way and the High Street and encourage visitors into the Town Centre; and
- public realm improvements.
The report adds that the next steps are for the council to develop the Wath proposals in greater detail, including design, survey and cost assessments. Development of proposals is due to take place over the next 6-12 months in partnership with Library Services.
AHR Architects are already working on the project.
A further report detailing how the project will be implemented will be presented to Cabinet in February 2024 providing the outcome of this design phase and seeking approval for the next stages, including the project outputs, costs, timescales and delivery methodology.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is expected to be signed between the Council and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities before the funding is added to the authority's capital programme.
A further report will be brought for the Dinnington part of the bid which is likely to address burnt out buildings alongside investment in the outdoor market and the creation of a new commercial square.
