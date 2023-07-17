News: Workers at KP Snacks in Rotherham won’t accept “peanuts”
By Tom Austen
Workers at KP Snacks in Rotherham are voting for strike action.
135 workers at KP Snacks at Hellaby, including low-paid cleaners, will begin voting on strike action today. Strike action would shut down the factory and disrupt supplies of KP Nuts to pubs and supermarkets.
Unite the union said that the company made £54m in profit and has increased its profits by 275% since 2018. In contrast, average pay at KP Snacks has fallen in real terms by 14% since 2018.
The famous snacks brand has excluded the lowest paid cleaners from its pay offer. The hygiene team earn just £10.66 an hour, which is called by the firm, “the KP living wage”.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “KP Snacks has increased its profits by 275 per cent since 2018. This year workers won’t accept being paid peanuts.
“To exclude the lowest paid workers from the pay negotiations all together is corporate greed in action. Especially when KP Snacks made £54 million in profit. The workers have Unite’s steadfast support.”
The current company offer is a below inflation 6% increase plus a £1,000 one-off payment. Taking on the 141,000 sq ft Hellaby 140 building for its new £16m state of the art nut processing and packing facility, the factory is the sole producer of KP Nuts.
Unite regional officer, Chris Rawlinson said: “KP Snacks in Rotherham is the sole producer of KP Nuts. So if the strikes go ahead pubs and supermarkets will be hit hard. Unite members are determined to get a fairer portion of the company’s huge profits. It’s time for management to put a serious pay offer to the workforce.”
Previously based at Eastwood, in 1968 it became part of United Biscuits before it was sold to German-headquarted multinational group, Intersnack, in 2012.
At the end of 2022, 700 workers employed by Greencore at its Waleswood site in Rotherham secured pay increases following a pay deal negotiated by Unite.
KP Snacks website
Images: Google Maps
