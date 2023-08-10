News: Jones Homes press on with large Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Jones Homes has launched its Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby at the same time as a detailed planning application is submitted for the rest of the 300 home scheme.
One of the country’s leading housebuilders has started on 100 new homes on a 12-acre site off Grange Lane - 95 new homes for private sale and five affordable starter homes with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.
The development will also feature feature a children's play area and public green open space and as part of the planning agreement, Jones Homes will contribute more than £500,000 towards improving local services.
The developer is to provide £239,495 for additional school places at Maltby Academy, £75,000 for an upgraded control system for the traffic lights at Queens Crossroads, £50,000 towards sustainable local transport and £15,000 for bus stop improvements in the area.
Jones Homes will also be paying approximately £215,000 in the form of a Community Infrastructure Levy to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. This sum will be invested in improving local infrastructure.
Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Construction work is well underway at Lambcote Meadows and the current build schedule should enable us to hand over the keys to the first residents at the development before the end of the year.”
The company has also recently submitted a reserved matters application for phase 2, 3 and 4 on the former agricultural site.
Having secured planning permission for the first phase, and outline permission for the rest, the latest application covers things like appearance, layout, scale and access.
Again, the plans show a mix of house sizes, with a new total of 95 set to be affordable housing. 38 houses are 2-bed semi-detached houses, 137 are 3-bed semi-detached houses, and 114 are 4-bed detached houses. With ten different house types, the designs are similar to those at Jones' Wentworth View development accross Rotherham at Thorpe Hesley.
With the main access to phase 1 from Grange Lane, the new plans contain another access from Stainton Lane.
Jones Homes website
Images: Jones Homes
Jones Homes website
Images: Jones Homes
