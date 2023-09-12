News: Rotherham Wilko store to close this week

After a purchase of discount retailer, wilko, fell through, the administrators have confirmed when stores will close, including one in the Rotherham borough.



The British high-street retail chain was founded in 1930 sells homeware and household goods. The group, with headquarters in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, has 400 stores across the UK and approximately 12,500 employees.



Jane Steer, Zelf Hussain and Edward Williams of PwC were appointed as Joint Administrators of Wilkinson Hardware Stores Ltd, wilko Ltd and wilko.com Ltd after it was hit by incredibly challenging trading conditions, both throughout the pandemic and more recently as it has felt the impact of the cost of living crisis, resulting in increasing cashflow pressure and a deterioration in trading.



With administrators investigating a potential sale, unions were informed by PWC this week that a previous offer being explored for the sale of hundreds of stores as a going concern had fallen through.



It means that all wilko stores are expected to close by early October.



The wilko store at Cortonwood Shopping Park, which is in the Rotherham borough, has been given the last day of trading as Thursday September 14.



The store was one of a number of national retailers to open in 2017 where a vacant warehouse was demolished and replaced by 11 new retail units and a restaurant totalling 79,750 sq ft. The £36m retail development saw over 200 jobs created.



Since the development was completed, the units formerly occupied by Outfit New Look have been combined to create a new home store and garden centre for B&M - a retailer reported to be acquiring 51 former wilko store premises.



Despite another update today, the wilko store at Parkgate Shopping has not yet been given a closure date.



Andy Prendergast, national secretary of GMB Union, said: “GMB Union will continue to support our members through this process and will fight to ensure they are consulted as per the law and receive every penny they are entitled to.



“We will fight to ensure people are held accountable for this situation for the simple reason our members deserve so much better.



“GMB will not forget the incompetence that has led to this collapse and will we not forget the dividends paid to the millionaires who gambled workers jobs on their whims.“



Images: Google Maps