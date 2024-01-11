News: MP backs plans for a new Rotherham mainline station
By Tom Austen
Local MP John Healey has backed bold plans for a new Rotherham mainline station.
Rothbiz reported last month on efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate.
This potential new station, developed by he South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council, alongside Network Rail, would see the reintroduction of mainline train services in Rotherham – including receiving direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.
The project was one of many contained in the "Network North" document, published by the Government when it axed HS2 going beyond Birmingham.
The total cost was listed as £107.6m in 2022. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.
John Healey MP wrote to the Secretary of State for Transport last month to give his full support to the "visionary" plans and challenged Ministers to back their words with action.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth & Dearne, said: “I’m giving my full support to this bold scheme to bring back mainline train services to Rotherham with a new station in Parkgate.
“Rotherham Council are working up a very impressive case for a major new transport hub in Parkgate, with a new station that provides for both mainline train services and to connect up with the Tram Train service already in the area. A new station in Parkgate is ideally placed to provide the greatest benefits of mainline train services for the town centre and the surrounding areas across the wider Dearne Valley region.
“I’m calling on Ministers to step up and match the ambition shown by Rotherham Council for our area by ensuring our scheme for a new mainline station is supported with the necessary funding needed from government to get this project done.”
In his letter, John Healey urges the Secretary of State to get behind Rotherham Council’s plans by ensuring the proper financial support required from government is given to ensure this scheme can be delivered without delay.
In the Network North document the Government states in their "commitment to the north" how they will take forward a £3billion plan to connect major cities in the North and this includes a commitment to: “Upgrade and electrify the line between Sheffield and Leeds. There is currently 1 fast train per hour taking 40 minutes; these upgrades will enable 3-4 fast trains per hour and include a new mainline station at Rotherham, which could receive direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.”
Healey has pressed the Government to provide more detail on this funding commitment, the process for how this support will be allocated and the timeframe for this to take place so the mainline station can be delivered.
Images: gov.uk
