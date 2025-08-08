News: Guest & Chrimes hotel plans approved despite heritage concerns
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been approved by Rotherham Council for a long-awaited redevelopment of a former foundry on the edge of the town centre, despite concerns from Historic England over the demolition involved.
Only earlier this week, Rothbiz revealed that the government's statutory adviser on the historic environment had raised objections regarding the removal of two of the buildings at the fire-damaged former Guest & Chrimes foundry.
Now the application, and connected plans regarding listed building consent, have been approved, without the need to go before the authority's planning board.
Planners conclude that the benefits of the proposal, which they say "represents a significant opportunity to regenerate a long-vacant and historically important site within Rotherham town centre," outweighs the significant harm to the listed building.
The authority is also concerned that, without redevelopment, it may need to take back the property it leased to the football club and carry out costly urgent repairs itself.
The foundry use of the site ceased in 1990 and the building has been empty since 1999. A severe fire at the former brass and iron foundry in 2018 meant that the front portion was subsequently demolished.
Plans show that the 51,074 sq ft hotel would have 138 bedrooms and include a restaurant and bar. The largest northern range is set to be refurbished so that the hotel main entrance is located directly beneath the water tower. A new L-shaped building is set to replace the other two remaining wings as the retention of fire damaged blocks is seen as unviable.
Historic England are not convinced that the applicant has provided the clear and convincing justification for the level of harm to this Grade II Listed Building and have requested that any decision to approve be referred to the Secretary of State.
A Rotherham Council planning report concludes: "Historic England’s comments are fully noted. However, the site in question is highly problematic from the perspective of potential redevelopment.
"The site falls within Flood Zone 2 and has been vacant for 26 years. The buildings have experienced substantial fire damage, and is currently in a very poor state of repair.
"Whilst urgent works have been considered by the Local Authority, these are unlikely to prevent the ongoing deterioration of the building and a scenario of serving a Repairs Notice is more likely. Due to the costs involved, this is likely to involve the Local Authority having to take back the lease of the building from the current lessee (the applicant), back to the Council, who are the freeholder, then fully repairing the building. This is a highly complex process and a huge financial burden for the Local Authority to take on. Any repairs to the building would ultimately require consideration of a future use of the building."
As the site designated for mixed use, it could accommodate some form of leisure or education use but the planning report shows that this is "not viable due to the high costs of refurbished the buildings and flood proofing the site." Office use is also not considered viable due the demand for office accommodation in Rotherham being low.
As a hotel, it is expected that a total of 60 jobs will be created on site (32 full-time and 28 part-time jobs).
The planner's report concludes: "The run-down state of the buildings creates a poor image for the town and the wider area. As such, the redevelopment of the site into a hotel with a high-quality design, along with the conversion of the most architecturally significant wing, would greatly enhance the immediate surroundings of the site as well as the image of the town from prominent transport nodes.
"The hotel use would provide an additional benefit to the borough helping to develop the town's visitor economy, within a sustainable location along with the increase in employment within the borough. As such, it is considered that the proposed hotel would provide substantial public benefits to the town centre in addition to preserving the most iconic elements of the listed building.
"While Historic England object to the proposals, the local planning authority is satisfied that the viability evidence provided by the applicant, site constraints, and public benefit of bringing this building back into use, provide clear and convincing justification for the proposed works."
If the decision is referred to the Secretary of State, they could decide not to intervene or appoint an inspector to hold an inquiry or hearing. The inspector will then make a recommendation, and the Secretary of State will make the final decision.
Images: Stewart Developments / stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO
At last !!!
