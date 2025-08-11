News: Plans passed for luxury apartments in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Plans to create 16 luxury apartments in Rotherham town centre have been approved after changes were made to the design.
Rothbiz reported at the start of 2025 on plans to knock down a prominent matchday pub and replace it with a new-build block of flats.
Rotherham Council's conservation specialist had raised concerns about the height of the building and its impact on the adjacent former Post Office building which dates from 1907.
Close to Forge Island and the New York Stadium, the area around Domine Lane, Main Street and Market Street has been successfully regenerated with high quality residential and mixed use developments. The latest plans are for the site of a bar at the back of the old Post Office, once used to store the vehicles for the workers.
At six storeys, the design for "Forge Apartments" is for a "relatively condense apartment scheme" that aims to complement the existing buildings and create 16 luxury apartments, including two duplex apartments and two penthouse apartments.
All of the apartments, bar one of the duplexes have their own private balconies with both penthouse apartments on the fifth floor having roof terrace areas as the fifth floor is set back from the edge of the building
Applicants, SME Environmental Services, saved the vacant building and created the 1915 Bar & Bistro in 2016. Its architects, Just Architecture, have ammended the plans following feedback "to better reflect the prominent nature of the site when viewed from Forge Island and also to step down and be set back from the adjacent unlisted but historic former Head Post Office building."
The building would be constructed in red brickwork similar to that in the adjacent building with the scheme judged to enhance the character and quality of the area.
The council's planner concluded: "These changes have ensured that the massing has been pulled away from the building on the corner of Main Street and Market Street. The set back of penthouse has further reduced the visual impact on the adjacent buildings. Therefore, it is now considered that the height and scale and massing is acceptable in terms of impact on the unlisted former Head Post Office building and would not have a detrimental impact on the Conservation Area."
The site is surrounded by residential developments such as The Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers and the pub has most recently operated as The Forge. Applicants set out how the site has not been viable as a drinking establishment for some time, including when a previous tenant failed to pay rent due to a lack of income.
Viability issues with the apartments scheme means that affordable housing has not been included in the plans, and this has been accepted by the authority.
Images: Google Maps / Just Architecture
5 comments:
Can anything on Domine Lane really be classed as luxury?
More complaints expected about noise levels from pubs in the town centre.
I really want to buy myself a lovely luxury apartment. I know where! Domine Lane!
Said no one ever.
What pubs would those be?
Shouldn't be any complaints about noise,go to places like Salford literally 1000s of apartments and many have bars and restaurants operating virtually all night.
Post a Comment