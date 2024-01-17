News: New housebuilder coming to Waverley development in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Local housebuilder, Honey has acquired a plot of land at the Waverley development, and a site in Maltby, both in Rotherham.
On a 3.8-acre site in Waverley, the Sheffield housebuilder is set to deliver a £15.5m, 54 new home development having made the land purchase from Rotherham-based bownfield regeneration specialist, Harworth Group.
The proposed site, which will be called Homes by Honey at Waverley, will comprise a mix of semi-detached and detached two-, three, four- and five-bedroom homes.
Situated off Rivelin Way, the development will form part of Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield redevelopment, transforming the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site with outline planning consent in place for 3,890 homes alongside the nationally-significant Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), extensive green space and amenities.
In Maltby, Honey hopes to deliver a £46m, 185 new home development on a 39-acre site located on Tickhill Road. Subject to planning, the proposed site, which will be called Jet, will comprise a mix of terraces, semi-detached and detached two-, three-, four-bedroom homes.
Planning for the proposed developments is expected to be submitted to the Rotherham Council early this year.
Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: “We have painstakingly designed a range of house types that combine style, substance and sustainability that we believe are unmatched at their price point. This ensures our buyers, and the wider communities in which we build, benefit from a high quality, high specification development.
“We are excited by the opportunity to make our vision for our developments a reality and we now look forward our plans being considered by the relevant local authorities.”
Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.
Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.
Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive, Harworth Group plc, said that the land deals "demonstrates the continued strong demand for Harworth’s de-risked serviced residential land product."
Images: Homes by Honey
