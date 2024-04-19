News: Small businesses helped to grow
By Tom Austen
A group of 22 senior leaders from 21 local small and medium-sized businesses are the latest to take part in the government-funded Help to Grow: Management programme at Sheffield Hallam University.
The 12-week course is designed for local business owners and senior leaders who are keen to grow their organisation. It is accredited by the Small Business Charter and 90% subsidised by the government.
The University’s Sheffield Business School has supported the delivery of the course to 180 participants since it launched in September 2021.
Amy Moore, Project Manager, Prima Industries Ltd. based in Rotherham, said: “I signed up for Help to Grow as I have not previously had any formal management training, and I hope the programme will give me a well-rounded introduction to all the areas the course covers. As part of a growing ecommerce business, I am particularly interested in how we can use digital technology to simplify our processes and improve productivity.”
Professor Conor Moss, Dean of Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting senior leaders from Barnsley and Rotherham SMEs to further develop their ideas, their people and their businesses. We have delivered this leadership programme to over 180 participants across Sheffield and Doncaster so it is great to be able to extend this to reach all areas of South Yorkshire.
“We have seen the impact the Help to Grow: Management course has had on SMEs in building resilience within their businesses and in driving growth.”
Sheffield Hallam University website
Images: SHU
Sheffield Hallam University website
Images: SHU
