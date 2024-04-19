News: "No interest" in Corporation Street mixed use scheme
By Tom Austen
The private sector has shown little interest in a multimillion pound mixed use regeneration scheme in Rotherham town centre, despite the council securing the site, and funds to pay for demolition and help fill a viability gap.
As a way forward for redevelopment is reviewed, a contractor has been appointed to clear the site on Corporation Street.
The buildings that make up 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing eyesore in Rotherham. The restaurant at no.7 suffered fire damage in 2005 with the nightclub above suffering a similar fate in 2007. The restaurant at no. 3-5 was also fire damaged in July 2011.
Rothbiz reported in October 2023 that, having acquired the properties and secured planning permission for a £6m scheme, Rotherham Council, began a tender excercise to appoint a developer for the site.
Tender documents showed that Rotherham Council wanted a developer to deliver, manage and own the development with the contract having a total anticipated value of £4.2m, based on a council contribution plus the anticipated sales value of residential and commercial units outlined in the approved scheme.
The documents added: "The Council is seeking to appoint a developer who will lead, finance, manage delivery, and retain ownership of the scheme. Other than securing and transferring the land to the developer and funding any viability gap that may exist on the development, the Council does not anticipate having any role in the development or the longer-term ownership and management of the site."
However, council minutes now show that, following the tender exercise, there "was no interest, likely due to the smaller size of the scheme."
Designed by AHR Architects, the proposals show a mixed use building, between two and four storeys in height, comprising 19 1-bed and 2-bed flats and three units totalling 1,238 sq ft of commercial floorspace, plus access, external landscaping and car parking.
Discussions have taken place regarding further options to create a wider package of development in the area, which has been earmarked by the council as an emerging leisure and cultural quarter. Other sites, close to the soon-to-complete Forge Island scheme, include the former bank buildings and the vacant former bingo hall / cinema which is also owned by the council.
Corporation Street and the Riverside Gardens area is also set to benefit from significant public realm improvements.
For the burnt out buildings site, £3.2m has already been secured through the Town Deal and Levelling Up funds which was intended to be used to acquire the land, clear the site and address the viability gap that exists in the development scheme.
The demolition is said to be complex due to vegetation and asbestos and as such will happen in two parts starting with the nightclub and followed by the restaurant.
The £108,000 contract explains that: "It is anticipated that the contract will commence in April 2024 and will run for a period of 12 weeks making the expiry date September 2024 (over 2 phases 8/4 weeks)."
Images: AHR / Google Maps
3 comments:
Another pocket park anyone!
Get extra storeys added and make it viable,but of course RMBC can't build over 4 storey's....it's Toytown don't you know🤣🤣🤣
Rotherham Town Centre is a laughing stock. Level the lot and let Amazon build a massive warehouse.
Post a Comment