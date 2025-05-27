News: Rotherham restaurant closes with immediate effect
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham restaurant that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic has closed with immediate effect.
A post on social media said the the operators were "heartbroken" to close its doors in the face of rising costs.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 on plans for The Big Smoke taking on the former Florence Nightingale pub at Moorgate, which was previously turned into a restaurant and operated as Modern China.
With a 4,600 sq ft ground floor, the transformed restaurant "dedicated to the majesty of meats" offered a menu featuring a range of burgers with names such as "The Italian Stallion" and "The Big Daddy." Seven types of steaks were joined by ribs, chicken, brisket and "The Yorkshire Sarnie."
A post on Facebook from The Big Smoke this week reads: "This is something we never imagined we’d have to write
"After almost five incredible years, we are heartbroken to announce that The Big Smoke Restaurant has closed its doors with immediate effect. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this place. As a family-run business, The Big Smoke has been more than just a restaurant, it’s been our dream, our passion, and our home. But sadly, due to rising costs and mounting financial pressures, we’ve found ourselves in an impossible position.
Since April 1st, our overheads and supplier costs have soared, driven by changes brought in by a government that feels completely out of touch with the realities of small, independent businesses like ours. We’ve done everything we can, but the numbers just don’t add up anymore.
To every single one of you who walked through our doors, shared a meal, brought your loved ones, celebrated milestones, or simply showed up to support us, thank you. Your kindness, loyalty, and love meant more than you’ll ever know. We’ve made memories that will stay with us for a lifetime, and we’re so proud of what we built with you by our side.
If there’s one thing we ask as we say goodbye, it’s this: please continue to support your local businesses. They are the heart of your community, and right now, they need you more than ever."
