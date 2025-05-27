News: Plans approved for last Waverley plot
By Tom Austen
Housebuilder Honey has been granted planning to deliver the £22m, 67-home second phase of its new home development at Waverley in Rotherham.
Located on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site off Rivelin Way, the site will be part of the housebuilder’s current Homes by honey at Waverley development.
Sheffield-headquartered Honey will now deliver a total of 121 new homes with revenues of £37.5m across the whole development.
The second phase of Homes by honey at Waverley will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and include semi-detached and detached properties. The new homes in phase two will be launched for sale in spring 2026.
Rothbiz reported last month on plans for land off Rivelin Way, to be known as Lakeview. The proposals stated that the site forms the last residential parcel at Waverley to gain reserved matters consent.
Honey launched the first homes for sale on the development’s £15.5m, 54-home first phase in September last year.
Homes by honey at Waverley forms part of the larger redevelopment plans to transform the coalfield site into a new, sustainable community.
Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 21 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,850 homes and a combined gross development value of £795m.
The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.
Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Being granted planning for the second phase of Homes by honey at Waverley will provide further design-led new homes and grow our development within this outstanding generation project.
“We have seen a fantastic response to the first phase of the development and sales have proven strong since the first homes were launched.
“This success highlights the demand for our properties which combine style, substance and sustainability from buyers wanting to live in the thriving new community being created at Waverley.”
Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.
Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.
Standard features in every Honey home include bifold doors, individually designed, fully integrated kitchens and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.
