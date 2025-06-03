News: ICA Group makes acquisition
By Tom Austen
Align Building Control, a highly renowned inspection company operating across a wide variety of construction sectors, has been sold to the Rotherham-based ICA Group.
Trading since 2012 and based in Heald Green, Greater Manchester, Align’s team of surveyors have established an impressive reputation for their vast knowledge of building regulations and relevant legislation.
The company works across the residential, commercial, healthcare, arts, hospitality, leisure, energy and industrial sectors, and is well known for its collaborative and proactive approach with clients, developers, architects and contractors.
Align now joins Cook Brown in the Building Control Services division of ICA Group, which was rebranded from Hickton Group in January 2025.
Wentworth-based ICA Group is a leading multi-disciplinary provider of site inspection and consultancy services, and has acquired Align to strengthen its shared expertise and expand its presence across England and Wales.
Michael Clemence, Director and sole shareholder of Align, said: “Really pleased to be joining ICA Group. All of us at Align Building Control look forward to a very exciting future.”
Paul Liptrott, KBS Corporate Deal Executive, advised on the transaction and described an unusual element which needed to be overcome in the search for the ideal buyer. He said: “A lot of interested parties had to ‘park’ the exploration of the deal whilst the industry underwent some changes. They all came back to explore the opportunity simultaneously, and effectively made up for lost time in a short period. This is a rare thing to experience in the sale of a business.”
Ultimately, Paul was delighted that a suitable buyer was found for Align, offering a collaboration that will greatly benefit both companies.
“ICA Group had acquired a business marketed by KBS Corporate previously within this space and explored this opportunity as a way to build upon their existing operations,” added Paul.
“The acquisition allows Mike to work towards his retirement whilst helping to integrate the business within ICA Group.
“Anyone who meets Mike would find themselves fond of him and I personally believe ICA Group offered a great prospect for his exit plans. Obviously this is what we work towards, and this outcome is great to see.
“ICA Group is well established in the industry and this is a win for all involved.”
