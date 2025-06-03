News: New openings in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Something for your mind, body, soul and stomach! New openings in Rotherham town centre.
A new pilates studio is one of the first tenants to open in a converted Victorian mill in town.
Opening this week in Bridge Court, Opus Pilates has created a boutique studio which it describes as a "beautifully designed, high-end space where you can focus on strength, mobility, and well-being."
Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on balance, posture, strength and flexibility. The new Rotherham studio offers expert-led classes including Reformer, Mat Pilates and Barre.
Directors of the business are Shannon Cant and Tyler Williams.
A post on social media about the opening states: "More than just a Pilates studio - Opus is your new go-to for movement, mindfulness and modern wellness. From expertly-led classes and genuine connection to wellness shots, cold towels and post-workout drinks-it’s all in the details. Come for the Pilates, stay for the experience."
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that the former mill building had gone up for sale.
Situated close to Rotherham Central Station, the interesting property on Greasbrough Road was called Bridge Mill and has now been rennovated and converted into five units - all of which are listed as being let.
Across town on Grove Road, offices that were planned to be converted into flats have instead been repurposed as art space for ROAR (Rotherham Open Arts Renaissance).
The non profit is dedicated to supporting creative practices and promoting the arts in Rotherham. Studio space is being offered to artists, makers, and creative professionals.
In the Old Town Hall, final preparations are being made for the opening of a new entertainment venue.
Rothbiz reported last month on PokiLee's PokiWorld securing planning permission to enable an expansion into a next door unit.
The Pokémon-themed shop and café is set to open the Evolution Arcade soon.
On the High Street, plans are in place (plaice?) to open a new fish and chip shop in a former barbershop.
At 21 High Street, in the middle of a row of restored heritage buildings, plans were submitted last year to add another storey and create three flats above the former Cutthroats barbers.
"This proposal will allow the ground floor of the building to be used and will help to bolster the town centre while hopefully bringing more custom to the high street."
The application is from SME Holdings Ltd and Mark McGrail, the businessman that spearheaded the restoration of the nearby George Wright building, creating a boutique hotel in the Grade II listed "hidden gem" of a building.
SME Holdings Ltd is also involved with plans for a new spa and a golf-themed bar complete with a simulator setup.
Rothbiz reported in March on the plans helping to bring Rotherham back to life, including The Bunka and The Bath House on Snail Hill.
At Forge Island, the town centre's new landmark leisure destination,Sygnature Dish, a new steak and seafood restaurant is "set to open in late June 2025."
Images: Opus Pilates
