News: Plans approved for SEND school at Gulliver's Valley
By Tom Austen
A new school has been granted temporary planning permission to open at the Gulliver's Valley theme park in Rotherham.
The facility, for up to 50 children, builds on a partnership established last year between the operators of the park at Rother Valley and Five Rivers Child Care – a social enterprise dedicated to providing children’s social care and helping young people recover from neglect, abuse, trauma or family breakdown.
The plans involve a change of use of an existing resort services / facilities building which sits alongside the recently opened Skills Street immersive learning destination.
The permission enables the use of the site as a school for students who have Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND) for seven years.
Applicants explained that the proposed River Valley School will "take Five Rivers experience, skills and dedication in independent specialist school provision, and apply that here in Rotherham to the benefit of children in need of SEND school placements.
"The proposed SEND School will be an Ofsted regulated school, regularly assessed to ensure that it is delivering on the needs of children in the region. It will provide 50 student placements, with mixed gender and student age range of 6-18 years old."
The applicant notes that there is an urgent need case for this facility in Rotherham as there is a waiting list for SEND places which cannot currently be met.
The proposal will also provide up-to 40 jobs, across a range of teachers, teaching assistants and care givers.
The reason for the temporary use period is that it allows Gulliver’s to reclaim occupation of the building if it is needed in the future as the park continues to expand.
The main issue for Rotherham Council planners was that the site is in the green belt. Planners conclude: "that the change of use of the existing building preserves the openness of the Green Belt and do not conflict with the purposes of including land within the Green Belt. The re-use of the building is not inappropriate development, as the building is of permanent and substantial construction."
The use as a SEND school is given weight in planning terms as community facilities in the green belt will be supported as they serve the changing need of Rotherham’s communities.
Gulliver’s Activity Centre is already in operation, utilising six bespoke cabins in a peaceful wooded area, offering bespoke learning programs in a therapeutic environment.
A brochure for the new school explains: "River Valley will be a happy, safe and welcoming environment, which will allow our pupils to achieve their own academic targets whilst feeling safe, secure and boosting their self esteem."
The plans were approved without going to the council's planning board.
Commenting on the plans, Helen Leadley, Commissioning Manager at Rotherham Council, said: "RMBC Children’s Services commission education placements with Five Rivers. We find them to be child centred and able to meet the needs of young students with complex needs. The Gulliver’s location is beneficial for children’s education as there is plenty of space which allows for flexibility in the delivery of these services."
Images: Five Rivers / Google Maps
Advertisement
