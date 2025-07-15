News: Positive Steps Rotherham launches new mental health venture with support from Launchpad
By Tom Austen
Positive Steps Rotherham Limited, a professional mental health service supporting adults who suffer from a range of mental health challenges, officially launched earlier this year. The service aims to provide compassionate, personalised care to those in need across Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region.
Founded in February 2025 by business owner Nicola Cameron, the Dinnington company was soon joined by Gemma Wheeler, who brought additional expertise and experience to meet the growing needs of their expanding client base.
Nicola’s journey into the mental health sector was shaped by deeply personal experiences. Having witnessed the impact of mental health issues within her own family, her path to founding Positive Steps began long before the business itself. In her early twenties, Nicola suffered a significant decline in physical health that left her bedbound and in constant pain, an ordeal that severely impacted her mental ill health.
In her thirties, she experienced a traumatic event that led to a diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). After more than a decade of silent suffering, Nicola sought professional help and underwent trauma therapy, a pivotal moment in her recovery. Her professional journey soon followed, beginning a support worker role and steadily progressing into management experience. It was here that she discovered turning her passion for providing care, into a business that makes a real difference.
On starting her business Nicola said, “Having previously worked as a Social Carer, I saw firsthand that there was a big need within our communities, having supported family members and going through mental health difficulties myself, I could see there was an opportunity to help people who found themselves in a similar position who just needed that extra bit of support.
“What truly matters to the people we support is building a genuine relationship through getting to know them as individuals and understanding what brings them happiness. It’s about working together toward what a better life looks like for them. They want to feel seen, valued, and reminded that they’re not alone and that there are services and people out there who care and are here to support them.”
“What sets us apart is our lived experience, we truly understand how life’s challenges can affect a person because we’ve been there ourselves. That empathy drives us to go above and beyond. For us, this isn’t just a job; it’s a commitment to making a difference, seeing each person as an individual and supporting them with genuine care and compassion.”
On discovering the business support available from Rotherham Launchpad Nicola said, “I first heard about Rotherham Launchpad through a local billboard, but it was a friend, who’d had received support from the team at RiDO themselves and really recommended I give it a go. As someone with managerial experience but completely new to setting up a business, I was looking for clear guidance on where to begin, what I’d need, and how to approach things like marketing and HR. The 1:1 support I received was fantastic the team is approachable, and they genuinely understood the needs of my business.
“My advice to anyone considering it? Absolutely go for it. The range of support they offer is invaluable, and they’re right there with you every step of the way.”
Positive Step Rotherham website
RIDO website
Images: RiDO
