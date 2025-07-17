News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber appoints Matthew Trueman as marketing manager
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Matthew Trueman as Marketing Manager, furthering the Chamber’s commitment to clear communication, member engagement, and strong business representation across South Yorkshire.
Matthew joins the Chamber from Whyy? Change, a long-standing Gold member of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, where he progressed from Marketing Intern to Head of Communications. His time there gave him valuable insight into the Chamber network, regularly attending events, contributing news and updates via the Chamber website, and actively engaging with the wider business community.
This first-hand experience has shaped his understanding of what Chamber members truly value, clear communication, relevant support, and opportunities to raise their profile. It also means he’s well-placed to enhance the Chamber’s marketing and communications strategy in a way that feels meaningful and accessible to local businesses.
In his previous role, Matthew led a wide range of successful campaigns that helped raise the visibility of Whyy? Change across South Yorkshire. His work spanned campaign management, SEO, web design, brand development, event promotion, and award-winning submissions skills he now brings to the Chamber.
With experience from both sides of the Chamber, as a member and now Marketing Manager at the Chamber, Matthew brings a well-rounded, practical perspective that will help ensure communications resonate with the Chamber’s 1,100 members and reflect the needs of the local business community across South Yorkshire.
In 2023, Matthew was named South Yorkshire’s Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year, recognising his outstanding contributions in his role digital sector. He holds a Level 6 Diploma in Professional Marketing and a Level 6 Marketing Manager Apprenticeship from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), where he also volunteers as the Vice Chair of Education for CIM Yorkshire supporting future marketing professionals and working with Universities.
In his new role, Matthew will be responsible for delivering and developing the Chamber’s marketing strategy, including social media management, PR, SEO, event promotion, content creation, and digital engagement. Leading the design of marketing materials and coordinating campaigns across teams to achieve Chamber’s business plan and strategic goals.
Speaking about his appointment, Matthew Trueman (pictured, left) said: “Having worked for a Chamber member myself, I’ve seen first-hand how important the Chamber is and the benefits and opportunities the Chamber creates for local businesses. I’m excited to now be on the other side, working directly with members to make their voices heard, share their news stories, and ensure they feel connected to a supportive business community. I’m looking forward to helping more businesses access the full value of their membership.”
Shane Young, Operations Director at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber (pictured, right), added: “We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the team. His marketing experience and understanding of the Chamber’s role from a member’s perspective brings real depth to this position. Matthew’s appointment is part of our commitment to strengthening communications, building stronger relationships, and ensuring members are fully informed and engaged with all the Chamber has to offer.”
Matthew joins at a time when the Chamber is focused on increasing its regional visibility and reinforcing its role as the voice of business across Barnsley, Rotherham, and the wider South Yorkshire business community. Earlier this year the organisation appointed Sally Taylor as the new Membership Manager.
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
