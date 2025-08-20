News: Historic Rotherham football ground is now home to famous women's team
By Tom Austen
Millmoor football stadium in Rotherham has new tenants for this season - the Doncaster Rovers Belles.
The home of Rotherham United until 2008 was abandoned but has been used for charity games and youth football in recent years. It will welcome one of English women's football's most famous and successful clubs for the first "home" fixture on Sunday August 24.
Doncaster Belles were one of the founding members of the inaugural National Division in 1991, which they won twice, along with the FA Cup six times. Also a founding member of the Women's Super League (WSL) in 2011, the team has dropped down the leagues at the same time as women's professional football has grown.
The team, now part of Club Doncaster, the same organisation that owns the men's team, plays in Division One North - Tier 4 in the women's football pyramid.
Chris Wood, CEO of Doncaster Rovers Belles, said: "Our focus is simple - build a sustainable club that wins matches and makes Doncaster proud.
“In order to achieve those goals we need a stable home for the next two seasons, while we complete the upgrades to our long-term home at the Eco-Power Stadium main 3G pitch.
“Millmoor gives us that stability, with excellent facilities and strong transport links for welcoming in supporters, plus a rich history. Even as we work towards a permanent home, we cannot afford to stand still and I believe having the base at Millmoor will allow us to progress.
“It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly. As always, we worked closely with supporters in making this choice. Understandably there were some concerns about playing outside Doncaster but the feedback was clear - given the alternatives, Millmoor was the best solution.
“Denaby served us well but lacks floodlights, Retford’s pitch was superb but travel was an issue for supporters and Thorne has infrastructure challenges. We explored the possibility of using the athletics stadium next to the Eco-Power Stadium but the cost of renovating the pitch to bring it up to standard would be significant and ultimately it is not our property.
“Millmoor stands out as the only venue that meets our needs and supports our ambition at this level.
“This move is temporary but allows us to keep growing our attendances, which are already among the highest in tier four. And it will allow us to give the players and fans the platform they deserve until we do return home.”
Local businessman Tony Stewart of ASD brought the club out of administration via a Creditors Voluntary Agreement but then came the decision to play home games at the now demolished Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield, after working hard to get a deal to carry on playing at Millmoor, the club's home for over 100 years.
The club was charged with returning to play home games in its home town within four seasons by the Football League and the £20m AESSEAL New York Stadium, on the edge of Rotherham town centre and in view of Millmoor, hosted its first Millers game in 2012.
Tier 5 Rotherham United Women currently play home games at Roundwood Sports Complex, the location for the men's training facilities.
Doncaster Rovers Belles website
Images: DRFC
