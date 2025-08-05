News: JELD-WEN announce plans to relocate UK facility
By Tom Austen
JELD-WEN, a major UK door manufacturer with a facility in Rotherham, has announced plans to move to a new state-of-the-art facility to support its continued growth.
JELD-WEN is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of quality timber windows, external and internal doors, patio doors and stairs. It employs hundreds at the JELD- WEN UK production facilities at Woodhouse Mill, just inside the Rotherham border.
Having invested millions of pounds in production equipment over the last decade, the firm appears to have outgrown the Retford Road site and has signed a lease for Unit 3A, a new 294,000 sq ft state-of-the-art industrial and logistics facility at PLP Bessemer Park in Sheffield.
The company said that the new facility will allow it to obtain operational efficiencies in a modern, sustainable base, supporting its continued growth in the UK.
Dom Gaffey, Vice President and General Manager, JELD-WEN UK, said “Securing this facility at PLP Bessemer Park is an important milestone for JELD-WEN UK. While the timeline for the relocation is still being finalised, this investment demonstrates a clear commitment to investing in the UK market, how we serve our customers, and how we continue to operate responsibly as an employer and community partner. The focus remains on sustaining the strong relationships JELD-WEN UK has with its customers and partners throughout this process.”
Bringing the development to 100% occupancy, this lease marks the final chapter in a series of successful lettings at Bessemer Park in Tinsley, all secured with blue-chip occupiers and with a strong emphasis on the manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors.
Hugh Chesterton, Development Director at PLP, commented: “PLP has taken a former steelworks brownfield and created a commercial park fit for ‘next generation’ manufacturing and logistics occupiers. We’re proud to welcome JELD-WEN to PLP Bessemer Park and to have completed this flagship regeneration project at full occupancy. The calibre of tenants we’ve attracted—each a blue-chip business with a strong manufacturing footprint—underscores the enduring appeal of Sheffield as a location for forward-looking industrial operations.”
Knight Frank, CBRE and CPP represented PLP. JELD-WEN UK were represented by JLL.
Founded in 1960, JELD-WEN has its global headquarters in Oregan, USA. It employs approximately 16,000 people across North America and Europe.
JELD-WEN UK website
Images: PLP
JELD-WEN UK website
Images: PLP
