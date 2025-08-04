News: Maltby Solar Park plans submitted
By Tom Austen
Plans have come forward for another solar farm near Rotherham, an area where plans for the much larger Whitestone development cast a large shadow.
Infinis Solar Developments Ltd has submitted a planning application to construct a solar energy park at Holme Hall Quarry, Maltby Colliery.
Infinis is the UK’s leading generator of low carbon power from captured methane, capturing the gas from landfill sites and abandoned mines and convert it to electricity.
Although called Maltby Solar Park, the application site boundary covers approximately 17.76ha at Stainton, and crosses two local planning authority boundaries; Rotherham and Doncaster. The above ground development will solely be within Doncaster, the only development within Rotherham area will be underground cabling to the existing grid connection at Maltby Colliery.
The site forms part of the green belt and has been used for colliery spoil and is now capped off as part of a restoration scheme.
The plans for the solar park would involve 14.4ha of solar PV panels mounted on metal framework up to 3m high in rows and also inlcudes a battery energy storage system (BESS). It would be in operation for a period of up to 40 years.
Applicants say that the site is "grey belt land" and that their approach is to develop on brownfield land that ensures other greenfield local spaces and agricultural land are retained.
ICP consultants for the applicant add that: "The proposed development reuses a previously disturbed site associated with Maltby Colliery and will operate for 40 years."
Plans have recently been submitted for Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park with plans also being put together for a 25 MVA solar farm west of Firsby Lane between Hooton Roberts and Conisbrough.
Rothbiz has previously reported on Whitestone Solar Farm, which if constructed, would generate up to 750MW of energy, enough to power up to 250,000 homes. It would be the largest solar farm in Yorkshire and one of the largest in the UK.
Infinis website
Images: 3i / infinis
