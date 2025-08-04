News: Historic England objects to Rotherham hotel development
By Tom Austen
Historic England continues to raise objections with proposals to redevelop the remains of a former foundry on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Applicants say that the only viable way forward would involve some demolition.
Last month Rothbiz revealed that the government's statutory adviser on the historic environment had asked for further information regarding the removal of two of the buildings at the fire-damaged former Guest & Chrimes foundry.
Historic England say that the proposed loss of two out of three wings of the building "would cause a very high level of harm to the significance of the listed building."
A planning application was submitted in January for a new hotel development on the prominent site which is alongside Rotherham United's AESSEAL New York Stadium. Stewart Developments Ltd is seeking permission to convert and partly demolish the dilapidated existing Grade II listed building and link it to a new build property to create a new hotel.
The foundry use of the site ceased in 1990 and the building has been empty since 1999. A severe fire at the former brass and iron foundry in 2018 meant that the front portion was subsequently demolished.
The building remains Grade II listed and Historic England says that its significance largely lies with the ability to read the rapid expansion of a highly successful 19th century metal and brassworks in Rotherham, adding: "In spite of the loss of the more architecturally elaborate office block, we are able to read this story of expansion through the functional architecture of the remaining buildings."
Plans show that the 51,074 sq ft hotel would have 138 bedrooms and include a restaurant and bar. The largest northern range is set to be refurbished so that the hotel main entrance is located directly beneath the water tower. A new L-shaped building is set to replace the other two remaining wings as the retention of fire damaged blocks is seen as unviable.
A structural report concluded that the wings planned for demolition "are not beyond repair and could be sensitively restored, should resources allow."
Applicants however say that the proposed hotel development and the demolition of two wings "is considered the only viable opportunity available to deliver beneficial use."
Alexander Harrison, Inspector of Historic Buildings and Areas at Historic England, said: "It is important to understand fully whether or not retention, repair and conversion of these buildings could be viable. The viability assessments provided are based on estimates and not on accurate and robust condition surveys and costings for the reuse of the existing buildings. Therefore we cannot be certain from the information provided that retention is unviable, and that demolition has been proved necessary. The required clear and convincing justification is not considered to have been demonstrated by the additional information supplied by the applicant."
Historic England wants to see these appraisals with the inspector adding that "the applicant has not demonstrated that a less harmful configuration of hotel use would be unviable."
On the benefits outweighing any harm, the inspector concludes: "It is not clear whether the applicant has been in discussion with any hotel operators and whether those operators have shown an interest in taking the site forward. Similarly it has not been demonstrated that thorough market research has been conducted to understand whether there is a demand and a viable business case for a mid-range hotel in Rotherham."
Images: Stewart Developments / stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO
2 comments:
Just get on with the project and ignore them,seems that all appeals now go in favour of the developer now with regard to housing development,even sadly on nature rich greenfield sites,so can't see them going against developer here.
Why don't they pay for it if they're so bothered about preservation? By the time they finally approve something it'll have collapsed.
