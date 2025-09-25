News: Businesses already showing interest in £12m Rotherham regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
Current tenants and prospective new occupiers are already showing interest in a new multimillion pound regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town.
The revamp of DInnington market recently cleared a major hurdle with the Government’s Planning Inspector approving Rotherham Council’s bid to acquire key property in the area.
Rothbiz reported in July that all objections had been withdrawn just before a legal inquiry got underway into a compulsory purchase order (CPO) that would enable Rotherham Council to acquire the various land and property interests needed for the Government-funded project.
The plans include clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The project, backed by £11m in Government funding, aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
As well as improving the high street’s aesthetics and accessibility, the project will also create new opportunities for local businesses and the town centre including increased footfall and events.
The letter from the inspector exlains that: "an aspiration of the scheme is to retain the existing businesses, and four of the current businesses have indicated that they wish to return to the development, and will be accommodated. There has been no marketing to date but a further five new businesses have indicated that they wish to have premises within the new scheme which shows that there is already an appetite for the development.
"Some of the displaced occupiers do not wish to return to the scheme, for example the Colliery Band, but they have been helped to relocate to suitable premises elsewhere [in the old library on Laughton Road]."
To carry out the plans, that were approved in 2024, the council needs to acquire acquire all outstanding interests in 32A Laughton Road, the indoor market at 34 Laughton Road, a parade of terraced retail units at 36 – 56 Laughton Road, the open area to the rear of Laughton Road which is used as the outdoor market with fixed market stalls, the colliery band building and two passageways at either end of the plot.
The inspector concluded: "It is evident that there needs to be a comprehensive redevelopment of the Order Land to regenerate not only the market area itself but also the wider town centre. The development needs to take place in this location as part of the town centre to provide the benefits to the wider retail area, remove the unsightly elements and provide the new town square.
"Whilst all of the objectors to the CPO have withdrawn their objections prior to the opening of the inquiry, the actual acquisition of all of the plots had not yet occurred, and the making of the CPO alongside the ongoing negotiations help to ensure that the scheme could be achieved within a reasonable timescale."
Work to appoint a contractor is expected to take place in the New Year before work starts on site.
The Government has confirmed that the spending on the project can be extended from 2026 to 2028.
“We’ve all been frustrated about the length of time it’s taken to reach this stage - it was never going to be easy with some of the challenges we've faced in acquiring parts of the site. However, now that the CPO has been granted, we remain totally committed to forging ahead on delivering the improvements that residents and businesses have been waiting for.”
Rother Valley MP Jake Richards, spoke at the public inquiry and said: "It is vital that the project happens. Dinnington has never lost its character, and everyone pulls together but investment is desperately needed.
"Dinnington is a market town, and the scheme will reorientate and modernise the market place and bring better integration with the town centre. The aim is not just cosmetic, but the scheme offers a comprehensive approach and responds to the public interest."
Richards described the project as "a golden opportunity that will be a catalyst for local growth."
Images: RMBC / AHR / Google Maps
