News: Three cheers! Rotherham operator planning third venue
By Tom Austen
A popular bar operator with two sites already in Rotherham is planning to open in a third unit.
The move marks a massive turnaround from being locked out of the original premises by previous landlords.
Rothbiz reported in June that Roadhouse Bar & Bottles was preparing to reopen its premises at Stag roundabout. In 2024 they had closed for the "forseeable future" "due to circumstances outside of our control."
A planning application has now been submitted that would enable the operators to take on an empty retail unit just next door.
Formerly the Paws to Hooves pet shop before it relocated to Wickersley, the application is for a change of use with the Roadhouse operator hoping to use the 1,387 sq ft of space to create a wine and cocktail bar with a function room on the first floor.
Currently the unit includes a sales area and store to ground floor level and at first floor level there is a further storage, kitchenette and WC facilities.
A bar and tables would be installed downstairs with toilets for customers upstairs along with a function room.
Plans also show a proposal for a retractable canopy to the side in the seating area already used by patrons of the Roadhouse.
It is thought that the two venues would operate separately but share the outside seating area.
Roadhouse originally opened in 2021 in the former supermarket store room at the Stag site. It has hosted art events and live music and also operates as a bottle shop offering beers, wines and spirits.
Operators found themselves locked out just before Valentine's Day in 2024 with notices of peaceable re-entry by the landlord on display at both the Roadhouse and Rancheros premises.
The property which contains both, 154 - 156 Wickersley Road, was listed for sale with Crosthwaite Commercial in October 2023, expecting offers around £350,000 for the freehold interest.
London-based The Bampton Property Group Limited, secured planning permission at the end of 2023 to refurbish the building.
A second Roadhouse micropub opened in a former opticians in Dinnington in 2024.
Roadhouse Facebook page
Images: SMC Chartered surveyors
1 comments:
Brilliant! Love Roadhouse, good luck to them.
