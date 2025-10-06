News: Plans in to convert Rotherham town centre offices
By Tom Austen
Offices used by a finance firm in Rotherham town centre could be about to be transformed for a new community use, if plans are approved.
Norton House is a five storey 1960's/70's office building on Mansfield Road home to Norton Finance, a family owned, independent finance company.
With changing working practices and the impact of the COVID pandemic, Norton Finance has required less space in the area. Douglas House, formerly offices for the firm, has already been converted into residential use, and plans to create 21 residential units in Norton House were approved back in 2016, however, the work was never carried out.
Now plans have been submitted that would enable the change of use of the entire Norton House building from offices (Use Class E) to a place of worship (Use Class F1).
The application is from The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Freedom Centre (RCCG FC) which was established in 2006 in Rotherham and has occupied premises in East Dene since 2012.
The plans, drawn up by Baltic Planning and Development, show that the ground floor and first floor would be set out for church services with the second floor and third floor as offices.
The site includes large areas of car parking to the rear for up to 34 cars.
RCCG FC is a congregation with members from all over Rotherham and surrounding communities. It was established in the community with a focus on community cohesion and encouraging family stability and renewal, personal development and spiritual development.
Plans state: "It can be confirmed that the site will be in use all week round and will be run by both members of staff as well as volunteers. The times of formal worship are anticipated to be attended by an average of 100 adults and 100 children at any one time, with the main worship hall also proposed to be in use at other times for other community/support uses.
"The scheme as applied for represents the viable reuse of an existing office building to a community use in a suitable and sustainable location."
Given that the Friday evening evening sermon would include live music, Rotherham Council's Environmental Health team has requested conditions to any planning permission, such as restricting operating hours (08:00 until 22:00 Mondays to Sunday), and sound attenuation measures.
Agents, Commercial Property Partners, were advertising the freehold of Norton House as a 26,670 sq ft vacant office opportunity at the end of 2024 with a guide price of £975,000 to buy, or for rent at £150,000 per annum.
Norton Finance continues to trade. Norton Home Loans Ltd had a turnover of £12.3m for the 2024/25 financial year, registering a profit before tax of £2m. The company focuses on supporting customers who have historically impaired but improving credit profiles or non standard properties, both of which can be challenging to mortgage in the mainstream market.
Norton Finance website
RCCG FC website
Images: CPP
2 comments:
On reading the headline I assumed another HMO was coming. Having read the article I'm still not sure which would be better.
Maybe you would be less upset if they hang St George's flags from the windows
