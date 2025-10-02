News: Action stations! Council launches campaign for Rotherham Gateway
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has formally launched a campaign to return mainline train services to Rotherham, as part of a £300m regeneration project.
Rothbiz reported in June on the 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate which showed how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Integrated with a new tram-train stop, the station would bring faster rail connections. A new mainline rail station at Forge Way would deliver faster links to Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, and Doncaster, unlocking wider regional and national connectivity. The aim is for journey times to Leeds to be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes and to be 75 minutes to Birmingham.
Station opening has been pencilled in for "late 2030" with the four-phase masterplan showing two platforms, with passive provision for four, to support future growth.
As a regeneration scheme, commercial opportunities would be created with a new station driving new economic activity and regeneration. The idea is for a new Innovation Campus to be created in the area to build on historic manufacturing strengths and foster regional growth.
The council estimates that new employment prospects and business activity will inject a significant £52m boost into the local economy and points to the station location at the heart of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone and near to the proposed 2,000 home development at Bassingthorpe.
People are being urged to get on board with the campaign to make the station a reality.
Advertisement
A council call to action states: "The borough has a rich industrial heritage and bold plans for regeneration, advanced manufacturing and housing. However, limited rail connectivity is holding back economic growth. Restoring mainline train services to Rotherham for the first time since the 1980s is not just a long-overdue improvement – it is something the borough is entitled to.
"Better transport links in Rotherham are vital to connecting people, industry and business locally, regionally and nationally.
"Together, we can deliver Rotherham’s Gateway to the future. Your support is vital to turn vision into reality."
The programme includes more than 355,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing and commercial space, around 250 new homes, and up to 132,000 sq ft of green spaces and public realm.
The business case for the station and wider masterplan area highlights the potential to create 1,200 new jobs.
Cllr. Chris Read: leader of Rotherham Council, said that the station was "part of a £300m package to transform our rail connectivity, create a thousand jobs and facilitate thousands of new homes" adding that: "It could be the single biggest thing we can do to lift the future prospects of Rotherham’s economy."
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has approved £11.35m that will enable the detailed design of the project and move it towards procurement. £10m of government funding has been secured for land acquisition.
The government is yet to confirm funding for Rotherham Gateway Station with the borough waiting on costed plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail.
Rotherham Gateway Station website
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz reported in June on the 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate which showed how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Integrated with a new tram-train stop, the station would bring faster rail connections. A new mainline rail station at Forge Way would deliver faster links to Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, and Doncaster, unlocking wider regional and national connectivity. The aim is for journey times to Leeds to be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes and to be 75 minutes to Birmingham.
Station opening has been pencilled in for "late 2030" with the four-phase masterplan showing two platforms, with passive provision for four, to support future growth.
As a regeneration scheme, commercial opportunities would be created with a new station driving new economic activity and regeneration. The idea is for a new Innovation Campus to be created in the area to build on historic manufacturing strengths and foster regional growth.
The council estimates that new employment prospects and business activity will inject a significant £52m boost into the local economy and points to the station location at the heart of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone and near to the proposed 2,000 home development at Bassingthorpe.
People are being urged to get on board with the campaign to make the station a reality.
Advertisement
A council call to action states: "The borough has a rich industrial heritage and bold plans for regeneration, advanced manufacturing and housing. However, limited rail connectivity is holding back economic growth. Restoring mainline train services to Rotherham for the first time since the 1980s is not just a long-overdue improvement – it is something the borough is entitled to.
"Better transport links in Rotherham are vital to connecting people, industry and business locally, regionally and nationally.
"Together, we can deliver Rotherham’s Gateway to the future. Your support is vital to turn vision into reality."
The programme includes more than 355,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing and commercial space, around 250 new homes, and up to 132,000 sq ft of green spaces and public realm.
The business case for the station and wider masterplan area highlights the potential to create 1,200 new jobs.
Cllr. Chris Read: leader of Rotherham Council, said that the station was "part of a £300m package to transform our rail connectivity, create a thousand jobs and facilitate thousands of new homes" adding that: "It could be the single biggest thing we can do to lift the future prospects of Rotherham’s economy."
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has approved £11.35m that will enable the detailed design of the project and move it towards procurement. £10m of government funding has been secured for land acquisition.
The government is yet to confirm funding for Rotherham Gateway Station with the borough waiting on costed plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail.
Rotherham Gateway Station website
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment