News: Manvers White Water Course project launched
By Tom Austen
A proposed new £14m water rescue training facility in Rotherham could also provide access to water sports and outdoor adventure.
Having been discussed for a number of years, an official launch recently took place for the White Water Course Project at Manvers Lake, where Sports Minister, Stephanie Peacock MP, got an update of the plans.
Manvers Lake is central to the massive Waterfront regeneration project which includes 450 homes, business parks, hotel, retail outlets and neighbourhood facilities. Operated by a trust, a boat club provides facilities for sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, and other activities, while the lake also supports open water swimming, fishing, and cycling.
The Manvers White Water Course is planned to provide a world class training facility for fire and rescue services and other emergency services will also offer international-standard paddling facilities due to the unique dual water channels.
Proposals involve a pump fed Whitewater Channel at North Bay for the combined use of recreation and flood rescue and training. A pumphouse will lift water at a rate of up to 10 cubic metres every second, 3 metres [10 feet] from the lake into a start pool out of which the water will flow down the course back into the lake.
The water is designed to flow at a variety of volumes and speeds from still to a torrent such that training and coaching of the Olympic sports of Whitewater Canoe slalom and Extreme slalom competition, can take place.
Ashley Metcalfe, CEO of Paddle UK, added: "It is a really exciting opportunity for white water paddling – from community paddling, to talent development and beyond. We have a fantastic opportunity to be part of the project and are very much looking forward to supporting Manvers Lake to fulfil our aspirations.”
Last year the trust secured £22,500 of feasibility funding for the project from The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Manvers Lake website
Images: Manvers Lake Trust / Paddle UK
Advertisement
