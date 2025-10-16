News: Housing proposed for more Rotherham farmland
By Tom Austen
Another planning application is being prepared for greenbelt land in Rotherham, this time for 175 houses at Whiston.
Rothbiz has reported on a number of proposed developments in Rotherham this year that are for sites in the local plan that were designated as "safeguarded land" rather than sites designated for housing. The 2018 plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Clarendon Land and Development has developed plans for a proposed housing development on 10.17 hectares of farmland south of West Bawtry Road, Whiston - another site designated as safeguarded land.
Adjoining the residential development off Guilthwaite Crescent to the east and Woodfoot road to the north, plans show that the main vehicular access would be from Long Lane into West Bawtry Road.
The consultation website explains that a "constraints-led masterplanning exercise" has "considered how the site can deliver the upmost benefits to the surrounding and wider community of Whiston including the provision of up to 175 much needed market and affordable homes.
"The proposals present an opportunity to make the most of the natural environment to create a well-designed and attractive development. New open spaces will be provided, along with safe and convenient walking and cycling routes to improve connections through the site. The plans will also enhance local ecology and habitats, while taking care to integrate the site’s natural landscape and topography to reduce impacts on the surrounding area."
House types and sizes are not set out but the 175 dwellings would include the provision of affordable homes.
Plans also show the creation of open spaces in the form of natural and amenity green spaces including a Children’s Play Area with connections to the Public Right of Way to the south and to the north onto West Bawtry Road with improved links to Whiston Meadows and Whiston Brook.
The submission of an outline planning application is expected soon.
Clarendon Land and Development website
Images: Google Maps / Clarendon / Nineteen47
Clarendon Land and Development website
Images: Google Maps / Clarendon / Nineteen47
