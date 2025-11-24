News: Shining a light on a sustainable future at ASD
By Tom Austen
A commitment to a sustainable future has led to ASD Lighting operating with an impressive 93% UK supply chain.
The Rotherham-based company has established an Environment and Sustainability Policy to grow the business without compromising quality, innovation or market position.
ASD recognises that its activities result in greenhouse gas emissions and waste generation, but is aiming to mitigate these impacts through training staff, investing in innovative and sustainable technology, and working with partners and stakeholders.
Sustainability is about much more than the environment, so ASD strives to have a positive impact on staff, customers, the communities it serves and the locations in which it operates.
The company aspires to be an industry and community leader in sustainability, with directors setting an example through decision making and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
The aim is to involve and empower staff at all levels through training, engagement, and opportunities for innovation, with employees encouraged to propose and participate in initiatives.
In line with Rotherham Council’s target for the borough, ASD Lighting aims to become Net Zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
The company has been making progress since 2013 when it installed 600 solar panels on the roof of its Mangham Road factory on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate. Each year they generate around 90,000kWh of electricity and through their use ASD avoids around 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
Since then, ASD has brought its Powder Coating line in-house, saving approximately 95 per cent of waste powder, which is reclaimed and returned to the process. Carbon dioxide emissions have also been reduced by up to 86% from the process, and a heat exchanger transfers waste heat from the line and uses it to warm the Dispatch Warehouse, reducing the energy required for heating.
The company is a full member and supporter of Recolight, a charity working in the lighting sector to provide expert sustainability advice and has implemented waste disposal and recycling schemes to ensure that no waste goes to landfill.
Greg said: "ASD, as a locally based UK manufacturing business, has all its operations in one place. This makes it easier to have influence as a sustainability professional. There is a desire within the company to be more environmentally friendly. It is an exciting place to be and to contribute to the sustainability journey.
“We rely on a majority UK supplier base for the components we currently outsource. This improves reliability and continuity of supply, as well as helping to further reduce our transportation emissions.
“We are a relatively small organisation and face many challenges, including the cost of materials and energy, a competitive marketplace, and the need to incorporate sustainability as a core part of doing business.
“I hope we can be an example to other small businesses who find the environmental challenge daunting, that it can be done and that it will benefit those businesses in the short and longer term.”
ASD is a member of Betterworld.Solutions - the group founded by Rotherham-based AESSEAL and whose members have a board level commitment to put environmental projects first.
Images: Betterworld.Solutions / ASD
Images: Betterworld.Solutions / ASD
