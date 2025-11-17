News: Parkgate unveils the first phase of its rebrand





The Parkgate team will be debuting new uniforms featuring the refreshed branding with new signage also planned. The rebrand is another clear sign of the positive energy and ongoing improvements at Parkgate, bringing together a dynamic new team, including Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou as Senior Operations Manager and Alex Parkinson as Operational Support Supervisor, welcoming exciting new brands, and continually enhancing the shopping experience for its loyal shopper base.



The new branding, launched at the end of October, will also be joined by brand-new Christmas decorative displays to welcome in the festive season.



Mark Kanaris-Sotiriou Senior Operations Manager at Parkgate said: "We’re proud to launch the first phase of our new brand at Parkgate. Since joining the team in April, there’s been a real sense of positive change and energy with Alex joining us, the opening of a new link road and Park & Ride, and a range of new lettings. This new look reflects that momentum and our commitment to continually improving Parkgate for our shoppers and retailers."



Parkgate recently launched the Families First Christmas Toy Appeal. Every year, the borough comes together to make sure no child wakes up without a gift on Christmas morning. Since 1991, the appeal works closely with schools, social services, and local charities to ensure toys reach children who need them most.



Shoppers pick an age tag from the trees at Parkgate Shopping for a child they’d like to buy for, from 0-18. Gifts to the maximum value of £20 can then be dropped off at any of the stores on Parkgate Shopping for the attention of the Christmas Toy Appeal.



Last year over 2,250 children in Rotherham had a present waiting under the tree thanks to the appeal.







The latest move has seen TUI take a smaller unit next to its Holiday Superstore to move its operations.



Plans have also been approved to enable My Dentist to open in the former Superdrug unit.



Shoppers visiting Parkgate in Rotherham will notice an exciting transformation as the retail destination launches the first phase of its rebrand. The refresh includes a modern, up-to-date logo and a brand-new website designed to make it easier for visitors to stay informed about everything happening at Parkgate.