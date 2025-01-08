News: Plans approved for new Rotherham foodstore
By Tom Austen
An outline planning application has been approved for a new foodstore at a Rotherham retail park, capping off an impressive 2024 for the site's new owners.
Rothbiz reported in July on the proposals to expand Parkgate Shopping, the 2nd largest purpose-built retail warehouse park in the UK.
Having acquired the park for around £60m, new owners, Columbia Threadneedle, have assessed the potential for expansion with the development of the delayed £12m link road and Park & Ride.
The outline planning application was submitted for land next to Matalan which is currently used as a Park & Ride for the tram-train. The proposal was submitted in outline with all matters reserved except for access.
With the relocation of the Park & Ride to a larger facility which is still being completed, the new proposal is for a 20,000 sq ft rectangular unit "that is the required format of food retailers in order to provide linear aisle for convenience goods shopping."
The plans discuss that it will be a "national multiple food retailer" that will be the new tenants, with the proposed store employing circa 50 full-time equivalent staff members.
As the site is classed as out of town, a retail assessment and sequential test is also included.
Sequential tests ensure that development is located in the most sustainable location first (usually in town centres), before other, less sustainable locations are chosen.
Planners at Rotherham Council agreed that there are no other preferrable sites within the Rotherham town centre or Parkgate district centres given the floorspace and car park requirement of foodstores.
Planning officers also concluded that the new store would only have a minimal impact on the Tesco store on Drummond Street, which would "still be trading at significant levels above its expected level."
Conclusions also add that "car parking capacity at the retail park, is not unduly affected by the development, as the loss of car park spaces is mainly spaces associated with the Tram Park and Ride which operates differently to the remainder of the retail park."
No occupier is named but an analysis of the current market submitted with the application by agents, Savills, states that this size of store is popular with secondary foodstores including Waitrose, M&S and Co-op, and discount foodstore retailers including Aldi and Lidl.
Parkgate Shopping has enjoyed a hugely successful year, in part thanks to the arrivals of a host of new brands and the opening of the new link road in December 2024. New owners, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, took the helm in January 2024, with plans to "better align the shopping mix with the wants and wishes of Parkgate’s customers."
New openings include the Sports Direct and USC combined store and Everlast gym, the reopening of Wilko, the expansion of Superdrug and new arrivals of Starbucks, Pavers and Foot Asylum. Negotiations are underway for more to come in 2025.
Visitor numbers were 6% up in the first week of December compared to the same period in the previous year.
Parkgate Centre Manager, Janet Drury, said: “It has been a phenomenal festive period here at Parkgate. Our shops and restaurants were buzzing with Christmas shoppers enjoying the season and making the most of the amazing range on offer, all in one place. It has led to some exceptional trading successes for our brands.
“Once again, the Parkgate community came together in support of Families First’s Toy Appeal, which it supported for a 14th year, just weeks after the charity was recognised with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service. We have such a lot to be thankful for and wish our loyal customers a very Happy New Year. Watch this space for more exciting news from Parkgate in 2025!”
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Columbia Threadneedle / Harris Partnership
3 comments:
M&S please.
It's between M&S and Lidl, hopefully M&S, It's too big for Co-Op, there's a Aldi very nearby, and let's be honest, it's not going to be Waitrose in Rotherham is it?
And before somebody think they're smart and mentions the one at the new services, that's aimed at people travelling down the M1, not Rotherham residents.
Hopefully M&S or Waitrose as either of these would be a welcome addition and diversify the offer. I'm sure we already have enough branches of Aldi and Lidl in close proximity to Parkgate.
