News: Fast-growing franchised pizza brand targets Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A young successful UK pizza chain with a rapid popularity growth in the market looks to be heading to Rotherham.
A vacant unit on College Street in Rotherham town centre would be brought back into use, if plans are approved.
An application has been submitted to Rotherham Council on behalf of Caprinos Pizza, an award-winning brand that offers Italian American cuisine with menu items are suitable for adults, children, and to share with family and friends.
Offering "joy in each slice," Caprinos is one of very few pizza brands offering Halal menu across all of its branches.
The plans are for a change of use for the 980 sq ft unit from a café restaurant to a restaurant and hot food takeaway (sui generis).
Advertisement
Agents, Smith Surveyors, have the property listed as under offer, having advertised the rent at £15,000 per year.
The application, drawn up by planning consultants, Mason and Marlowe, states: "The property was a restaurant called Jo & Anna’s Zapiekarnia, with a menu that includes burgers, fries, pasta and steak dishes, plus Sunday dinners and English breakfasts. The new owner is Caprinos Pizza. The proposal is for a change of use from café restaurant to a restaurant and hot food takeaway."
From a single store in Didcot in 2014, Caprinos Pizza now operates over 120 stores across the UK, with additional locations in Ireland and Pakistan. The Rotherham move is part of plans to open 20 new UK stores in 2026 and reach 200 UK outlets by 2030.
The menu also includes sides and salads, loaded fries, wraps, desserts, and milkshakes. Recent new additions to the pizza menu include the Firecracker and La Espanola.
The last pizza chain to open in Rotherham town centre was Papa John's in 2018, but that was one of 43 "underperforming" UK stores that closed in 2024.
Caprinos Pizza website
Images: Caprinos / Smiths
A vacant unit on College Street in Rotherham town centre would be brought back into use, if plans are approved.
An application has been submitted to Rotherham Council on behalf of Caprinos Pizza, an award-winning brand that offers Italian American cuisine with menu items are suitable for adults, children, and to share with family and friends.
Offering "joy in each slice," Caprinos is one of very few pizza brands offering Halal menu across all of its branches.
The plans are for a change of use for the 980 sq ft unit from a café restaurant to a restaurant and hot food takeaway (sui generis).
Advertisement
Agents, Smith Surveyors, have the property listed as under offer, having advertised the rent at £15,000 per year.
The application, drawn up by planning consultants, Mason and Marlowe, states: "The property was a restaurant called Jo & Anna’s Zapiekarnia, with a menu that includes burgers, fries, pasta and steak dishes, plus Sunday dinners and English breakfasts. The new owner is Caprinos Pizza. The proposal is for a change of use from café restaurant to a restaurant and hot food takeaway."
From a single store in Didcot in 2014, Caprinos Pizza now operates over 120 stores across the UK, with additional locations in Ireland and Pakistan. The Rotherham move is part of plans to open 20 new UK stores in 2026 and reach 200 UK outlets by 2030.
The menu also includes sides and salads, loaded fries, wraps, desserts, and milkshakes. Recent new additions to the pizza menu include the Firecracker and La Espanola.
The last pizza chain to open in Rotherham town centre was Papa John's in 2018, but that was one of 43 "underperforming" UK stores that closed in 2024.
Caprinos Pizza website
Images: Caprinos / Smiths
0 comments:
Post a Comment