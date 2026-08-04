News: Demolition marks end of a chapter in Rotherham regen scheme
By Tom Austen
Demolition work is well underway to make way for a brand-new community hub in the heart of a Rotherham town.
Planning permission was granted for a new library at Wath in 2024 as part of a scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by Rotherham Council. Last year a Stage 1 Pre-construction contract was awarded to Tilbury Douglas following a competitive tendering exercise.
The new Wath Library project is set to include a state-of-the-art library building, improved public realm, redesign of the site to enhance connectivity and visibility of town centre offer, and address perceptions of security, provision of a new commercial unit in prime location on the market square to attract new businesses, improvements to facilities for learning, working, and making, and improvements to the car park.
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Demolition work began in February and as it takes place, stage 4 design work is being carried out.
Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: “It’s great to see real progress on site. This project will create a modern, welcoming space for the community and play a key role in Wath’s future.”
In May, Rotherham Council's cabinet approved a further £2.04m for the project which secured £9.9m from the government's Levelling Up funds.
A council report set out that detailed contractor pricing and refinement of the scheme following appointment had "identified cost pressures that cannot be accommodated within existing contingencies."
Cost increases were due to an increase in demolition costs of around £800k, largely due to the presence of previously unidentified and significant levels of asbestos.
An option to stick with the original £9.9m budget was discounted as providing a smaller building footprint and changing to the external design would require a full redesign and new Planning approval, causing significant delays to the project.
The report adds: "The scheme for Wath Library was developed with the aim of transforming this prominent site in one of the Borough’s principal settlements, with high quality place making in order to restore the cultural heart of the town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride within the community.
"The scheme includes demolition of the existing library and the creation of a brand-new library to deliver a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility. The redevelopment is designed to enhance the visitor experience between Biscay Way and the High Street to encourage visitors into the town centre."
Images: RMBC
Planning permission was granted for a new library at Wath in 2024 as part of a scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by Rotherham Council. Last year a Stage 1 Pre-construction contract was awarded to Tilbury Douglas following a competitive tendering exercise.
The new Wath Library project is set to include a state-of-the-art library building, improved public realm, redesign of the site to enhance connectivity and visibility of town centre offer, and address perceptions of security, provision of a new commercial unit in prime location on the market square to attract new businesses, improvements to facilities for learning, working, and making, and improvements to the car park.
Advertisement
Demolition work began in February and as it takes place, stage 4 design work is being carried out.
Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: “It’s great to see real progress on site. This project will create a modern, welcoming space for the community and play a key role in Wath’s future.”
In May, Rotherham Council's cabinet approved a further £2.04m for the project which secured £9.9m from the government's Levelling Up funds.
A council report set out that detailed contractor pricing and refinement of the scheme following appointment had "identified cost pressures that cannot be accommodated within existing contingencies."
Cost increases were due to an increase in demolition costs of around £800k, largely due to the presence of previously unidentified and significant levels of asbestos.
An option to stick with the original £9.9m budget was discounted as providing a smaller building footprint and changing to the external design would require a full redesign and new Planning approval, causing significant delays to the project.
The report adds: "The scheme for Wath Library was developed with the aim of transforming this prominent site in one of the Borough’s principal settlements, with high quality place making in order to restore the cultural heart of the town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride within the community.
"The scheme includes demolition of the existing library and the creation of a brand-new library to deliver a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility. The redevelopment is designed to enhance the visitor experience between Biscay Way and the High Street to encourage visitors into the town centre."
Images: RMBC
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