News: Views sought on sex establishments rules





At the current time any applications are judged under the policy for bars and nightclubs. Now Rotherham Council is proposing a specific policy covering sex establishments.



A new policy could mean applications being refused in certain locations, including near schools, places of worship, women's refuges, play areas and family leisure facilities like theatres.



Advertisement At the current time any applications are judged under the policy for bars and nightclubs. Now Rotherham Council is proposing a specific policy covering sex establishments.A new policy could mean applications being refused in certain locations, including near schools, places of worship, women's refuges, play areas and family leisure facilities like theatres.

At the same time the Council wants to introduce regulations to ensure those working in such premises are treated fairly. Workers in sex-establishments across the country are often classed as self-employed and therefore denied the benefits of being an employee, but without the freedom of self-employment.



There are currently no regulations to stop those running sex establishments imposing fines on their workers, even for minor infringements.



Cllr. Emma Hoddinott, cabinet member for Waste, Roads and Community Safety at Rotherham Council, said: "We need to look again at this particular industry in Rotherham.



"It is time we reviewed the licensing around sex establishments, ensuring we have the best interests of our communities at heart when applications are heard. This is why we want to seek residents' views."



The consultation will run until February 20 2019.



Images: Google Maps At the same time the Council wants to introduce regulations to ensure those working in such premises are treated fairly. Workers in sex-establishments across the country are often classed as self-employed and therefore denied the benefits of being an employee, but without the freedom of self-employment.There are currently no regulations to stop those running sex establishments imposing fines on their workers, even for minor infringements.Cllr. Emma Hoddinott, cabinet member for Waste, Roads and Community Safety at Rotherham Council, said: "We need to look again at this particular industry in Rotherham."It is time we reviewed the licensing around sex establishments, ensuring we have the best interests of our communities at heart when applications are heard. This is why we want to seek residents' views."

Council leaders are seeking residents' views around where would or would not be an appropriate place for sex establishments like strip or lap dancing clubs to be allowed in Rotherham.